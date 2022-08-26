This $18 Million Tuscan-Inspired California Estate Comes With a $100,000 Italian Vacation

This Calabasas estate comes with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, saltwater aquarium and…a luxury vacation to Italy ?

Yeah, you read that right. If the seller of this $18 million Tuscan-designed villa accepts a full-price offer put through escrow, they’ll throw in a $100,000 trip to Portofino and Lake Como . Well, that’s certainly a first. Not to bury the lede—although, we’re not sure which part of the deal is more exciting—the stately manse spans an impressive 13,000 square feet and is sited on a nearly 1.5-acre lot in double guard-gated Estates of the Oaks community.

Dubbed Villa Serenia, this grand California residence serves up all the makings of an Italian home thanks to developer and builder James Ring. Think Versailles-pattern limestone floors, century-old hand-hewn solid beam ceilings and European terraces. Inside, there are six dreamy bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including two primary suites that overlook the Santa Monica Mountains.

The paparazzi-proof pad has a slew of luxe amenities you’d expect from an estate of this caliber, along with some additions that are less commonly seen. Among the usual accompaniments are a 15-person movie theater with its own concession stand, a resort swimming pool and an 800-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.

On the other hand, fishkeepers will revel in the 500-gallon saltwater aquarium and a Koi pond with a built-in waterfall. There’s also a secret “gentleman’s office” that’s been designed in a speakeasy style. Meaning that bookshelves serve as a portal to the room. There you’ll find 200-year-old wood-beamed ceilings and elsewhere, a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen.

If you’re wondering what’s on the itinerary for the $100,000 venture, it’s an 11-day journey that includes airfare, five-star accommodations and activities. The trip begins with a private suite at LAX and travelers will of course be flying first-class. After landing in Portofino, Belmond Spendido Mare will serve as a home base while you enjoy everything from a private yacht ride around Cinque Terre, a farm-to-table cooking class to a sunset boat tour and more. On day six, you’ll make your way to Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Italy’s lake region where a private boat tour around Lake Como, a helicopter ride to Lake Maggiore and cruising around the coast in a Ferrari are all on the menu.

No buyer’s remorse here.

This listing is being held by Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates.

Click here to see all the photos of Villa Serenia.