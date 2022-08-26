Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Chief BlackHawk Motorcycle Club Hosting Fairgrounds Fun
Are you a fan of motorcycles? How about antique motorcycles? Then this is the event for you!. Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club is hosting their 46th Annual Davenport Meet from Sep 1-3 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds! Gates open at 8 a.m. all three days, and admission is free. Donations at the gate are appreciated, however.
Illinois Great River Writers Retreat Scribes Holding Program In Rock Island
The Midwest Writing Center is proud to present the winners of the Great River Writers’ Retreat from both 2021 and 2022 as they share their work and current projects for a live reading. Jo Ivy Young and Jeffrey Wolf will be sharing some of their experiences and reading from...
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Presenting A Hilarious ‘Disaster’
Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films in “Disaster!” at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island! The show is open through Sept. 10. Tickets can be had by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2.
Iowa’s Putnam Museum Debuting ‘Anne Frank: A History For Today’ Friday
The Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa announces the opening of “Anne Frank: A History For Today,” Friday, September 2, 2022. The opening of the exhibit marks the launch of programming in the community-wide initiative called Out of Darkness:. Holocaust Messages for Today. Out of Darkness:...
ComedySportz Quad Cities Relaunches At Spotlight Studio
ComedySportz Quad Cities is re-launching at The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio this November. ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Holding Auditions For Young Women For Holiday Musicals
Circa ’21 looking for girls for their holiday shows!. Circa ’21 is announcing auditions for local youth females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical.” Auditions will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island.
Charlie Berens’ Tickets At Davenport’s Adler Theatre Are Selling Fast!
Limited seats remaining to see Charlie Berens at the Adler Theatre on Sept. 10! Don’t miss it! Grab your seats TODAY!. CHARLIE BERENS is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more.
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Cirque Italia Dazzling Fans With Circus Arts Water Show This Weekend At Davenport Fairgrounds
Cirque Italia – featuring a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience in every CIRCUS ARTS MOVE — will perform 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. When: August 27 th – 28 th ,...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Beaux Arts Fair Hits Davenport’s Figge September 10-11
There will be much fun on Figge Plaza for the fall Beaux Arts Fair September 10 and 11! Enjoy a variety of art vendors as well as free Spin Art on the Bechtel Plaza each day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Museum admission will be FREE to all on both Saturday and Sunday.
Iowa’s East Village Hosting Farm Days Providing Fun For The Family
Looking for some free family-fun this weekend? Then look no further than Farm Days in the Village!. Farm Days in the Village is happening this Saturday Aug 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Aug 28. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Village of East...
East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today
Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
OMG! Legally Blonde Dances Into Davenport November 20
OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde – The Musical is coming to Davenport November 20!. Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.
Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club
Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
Beaker Brothers Playing Downtown Davenport’s Live At Five TONIGHT!
Beaker Brothers will be playing great outdoor music tonight in downtown Davenport!. It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is going on every Friday at 5 p.m. in the RME Courtyard. It’s free and it’s fun!. Here’s the schedule:. 8/26 – Beaker Brothers...
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
Moline Debuting Three-Day Music Fest To Celebrate 150th Birthday This Weekend!
The city of Moline is celebrating its birthday in a big way!. To mark its 150th, the city is rolling out a three-day concert festival Aug. 25-27. Here is a little bit about the headliners who will appear on the MidAmerican Energy Main Stage:. Galactic is a New Orleans-based ensemble...
Illinois Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit Coming To Moline This Week
The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit business event is coming up on 8/30 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The event will offer business workshops, assistance with ERC and navigating grants and programs, networking and collaboration. Here are the details:. Location: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265. Date: Tuesday, August...
