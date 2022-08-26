ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Iowa’s Chief BlackHawk Motorcycle Club Hosting Fairgrounds Fun

Are you a fan of motorcycles? How about antique motorcycles? Then this is the event for you!. Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club is hosting their 46th Annual Davenport Meet from Sep 1-3 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds! Gates open at 8 a.m. all three days, and admission is free. Donations at the gate are appreciated, however.
DAVENPORT, IA
ComedySportz Quad Cities Relaunches At Spotlight Studio

ComedySportz Quad Cities is re-launching at The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio this November. ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
DAVENPORT, IA
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today

Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
EAST MOLINE, IL
OMG! Legally Blonde Dances Into Davenport November 20

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde – The Musical is coming to Davenport November 20!. Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.
DAVENPORT, IA
Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club

Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
DAVENPORT, IA
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington

Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
BURLINGTON, IA
Illinois Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit Coming To Moline This Week

The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit business event is coming up on 8/30 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The event will offer business workshops, assistance with ERC and navigating grants and programs, networking and collaboration. Here are the details:. Location: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265. Date: Tuesday, August...
MOLINE, IL
