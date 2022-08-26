ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed.

The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BleA_0hWwkyY800
Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24R4V3_0hWwkyY800
The report revealed that the country legend took her own life with a gunshot wound to the head Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnYkV_0hWwkyY800
The autopsy report revealed Judd battled anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder Credit: Getty

The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville revealed that Judd battled anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

It also revealed that the country singer had several prescription drugs to treat post-traumatic stress and bipolar disorder in her system.

In a statement, her family said: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe.

"She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

Judd took her own life on April 30, the day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In May, her daughter, Ashley, revealed her mother had shot herself, telling Good Morning America: "She used a weapon, my mother used a firearm."

She added: "Her brain hurt, it physically hurt and I'm tasked with an exceedingly difficult task in disclosing the matter in the way my mother chose to continue to live."

Ashley revealed that she was the one who discovered her mother's body, saying: "It was a mixed day. I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day.

"Mom said to me, 'Will you stay with me?' and I said, 'Of course, I will.' I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."

MENTAL HEALTH BATTLE

Judd had detailed her struggle with mental health in a heartbreaking interview before her death.

In a 2016 interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, Judd revealed the “completely debilitating and life-threatening” depression she battled.

Judd also documented her struggles in her book, "River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope."

When asked why she was willing to talk publicly about her battle, Judd said, "because what I've been through is extreme.”

“Because it was so deep and so completely debilitating and life-threatening and because I have processed and worked so hard for these last four years.”

Judd recalls thinking, “If I live through this, I want someone to be able to see that they can survive.”

CHILDHOOD STRUGGLE

The singer said her struggles stemmed from being molested by a family member as a child.

“I think that's one of the reasons I wanted to write the book ... because I never acknowledged all the bad stuff that people did to me," she said.

Judd didn't have immediate family members there to support her, she said, so she had only herself to rely on.

“I had to realize that in a way, I had to parent myself,” Judd said.

“We all have this inner child, and I needed, for the first time in my life, to realize that I got a raw deal, OK, now I'm a big girl. Put on your big girl pants and deal with it.

“I started in therapy, and I call it radical acceptance,” she said. “Every day, I exercised.”

'DARK HOLE OF DEPRESSION'

In 2017, Judd said in an interview on TODAY that at one point, "I didn't get off my couch for two years."

"I was so depressed that I couldn't move. My husband and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom."

Judd added that she even contemplated suicide.

"That’s how bad it can get,” she added.

“It’s hard to describe. You go down in this deep, dark hole of depression and you don’t think that there’s another minute."

She said at one point, her family called 911 in the middle of the night to get her the help she needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCXBj_0hWwkyY800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lnW4_0hWwkyY800

Through different treatments and therapies, including electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), Judd said she was able to stabilize.

"One of the things that happens with depression is throughout my life I've had a lot of tragedies ... and you just keep squelching it down, you just keep suppressing it and all of a sudden one day if you don't deal with it, this starts coming out sideways."

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

