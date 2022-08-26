ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sienna Miller Works Sidewalk In Suede Platform Sandals And Denim Overalls

By Dena Khalafallah
 5 days ago
Sienna Miller was seen walking down a sidewalk wearing a comfortable and casual outfit that served as an ideal transition from summer to fall. The British actress was photographed after visiting a friend in London this Friday.

Miller wore denim bib overalls that had a straight-leg fit, featuring a straight neckline and front patch pockets at the hips and chest. The pockets located below the waistline had enlarged metallic buttons at the top center ridges, which matched the same buttons on its adjustable tank style straps.

Overalls have proven to be a staple for the autumnal equinox due to its layering capability that can be dressed up or down. In this case, Miller wore what appears to be a bright white spaghetti strap tank or crop top underneath the loose fitting, versatile garment. The New York City native accessorized with a gold thin-banded watch, fine chain necklace with a letter “S” pendant, and brassy engraved chandelier earrings.

For footwear, the 40-year-old actress wore suede open-toed mules in a dark tan shade. The slide on shoes featured an open back and thick strap across the top of her feet. Mules are sophisticated slide on shoes that are most often thought of in its closed-toe variety without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The open-toe heeled silhouette can be suitable for unpredictable temperature changes in-between seasons.

#Denim#Overalls#Platform Sandals#British
