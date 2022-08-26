Man convicted of three murders in Orange County

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial.

Marvin Magallanes was convicted Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of second-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders. Magallanes is expected to be sentenced Sept. 8 of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Magallanes was convicted of second-degree murder for the July 3, 2017, killing of 27-year-od cellmate Danny Pham, who was just about to be released from jail on a joyriding conviction.

Magallanes was also convicted of the stabbing deaths of 52-year-old Onosai Tavita and 49-year-old Sabah Alsaad.

Tavita was killed about 2 a.m. Oct. 27, 2016, at 990 S. Euclid St. He was sleeping behind a restaurant when he was attacked. Alsaad was sleeping on a bus bench at 1200 S. Magnolia St. about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2017, when he was stabbed to death.

Magallanes drove up to Jenner's home on March 28, 2016, and April 13, 2016, and told security guards he was there to see the young model and reality television star. When he was denied entry, he tried to drive through the wood security gate arm, cracking it.

Magallanes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism on Oct. 26, 2016, and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail and placed on summary probation for a year, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Magallanes had been sent back and forth from Orange County Jail to Patton State Hospital when he was found incompetent to assist in his defense. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia with some experts say he was experiencing auditory hallucinations, according to court records.

One jail guard described the defendant as a ``split personality,'' with other family members describing the same phenomena with sudden mood changes and erratic behavior, according to court records. He believed he was communicating online with Jenner, although family members tried to alert him it was not real. His family told psychiatric experts that his issues began when he split up with his girlfriend from high school, who was the mother of his child.

