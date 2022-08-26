Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation launches 5K race

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by featuring a 5K at Ascarate Park on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Stand with Estela Casas 5K, Fun Walk, & Kid’s Dash features a 5K, a one-mile walk, and the Kid’s Dash for children under nine years of age. Entertainment, food trucks and vendors will be there as well.

In addition to the activities, the foundation will be partnering with Desert Imaging in order to give away up to 200 3D mammogram vouchers to uninsured women above the age of 40. Mammograms with the Mammos on the Move (MOM) mobile mammography clinic will also be provided. It is said that Albertsons will provide 300 free flu shots and $25 gift cards (limit 2 per family) and Centro San Vicente will provide free Covid vaccines as well as boosters for the ages 6 months and above.

You can sign up individually or as a team. The first 500 people to register for the competitive 5K will receive a finisher’s medal. Trophies and medals will be rewarded for the top three finishers in each category.

There will also be a prayer for healing and transformation at the El Paso County Healing Garden, hosted by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Estela Casas on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7pm. The prayer will also take place at Ascarate park in order to honor loved ones who are or have gone through a cancer journey.

You can register for the race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/ElPaso/StandwithEstelaCasas5KFunWalk

One hundred percent of the money raised during this event stays in our community to provide lifesaving resources and services to financially strapped families to prevent, treat, and recover from a cancer journey.

