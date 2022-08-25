ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

By 617emma
 5 days ago
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
RANDOLPH, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury

At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
DEDHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Arrest of Known Gang Member in Roxbury

BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
MILTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS

As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
AUBURN, MA
NECN

Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
BOSTON, MA

