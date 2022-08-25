Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

Read full article on original website
Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Arrest of Known Gang Member in Roxbury
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
Mansfield Police Chief Claims Town Manager ‘Targeted' Him for Not Making OUI ‘Go Away'
After Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon was found "not fit to serve" by the town, the top cop says the decision comes in "retaliation" from the town manager as a part of a "smear campaign." As we previously reported, the town of Mansfield determined the chief not to be fit...
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot
A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
Children's Hospital locked down after bomb threat called in couple weeks after doctors started getting death threats
Update: Lockdown ended, police perimeter removed, hospital and Longwood Avenue re-opened around 9:55 p.m. NBC Boston reports the bomb squad responded to the hospital after the threat was called in. As of 9:20 p.m., police had set up a perimeter around the hospital and were limiting access to the building...
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS
As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
Man indicted in cold case rape 10 years later
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday that a man charged in a decade-old rape case was indicted by a grand jury. Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one case of witness intimidation.
Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting
A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
Mansfield town leaders say police chief not fit to serve following investigation
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The results of an investigation in Mansfield finds the town's police chief is unfit to serve. Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon has been on paid leave since last October, as the town investigated claims of abusive behavior toward employees. The town said the investigation by...
