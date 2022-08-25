Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.

