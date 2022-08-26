ROSWELL, Ga. — There are still nine tenants at 199 Grove Way who have not found suitable housing to relocate. Last spring, all 33 tenants, many of whom had been living at the public housing development for more than 20 years, were notified they would need to relocate by the end of August, because the City of Roswell had deemed the property structurally unsound.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO