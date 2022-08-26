Read full article on original website
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed itMichelle HallCumming, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
appenmedia.com
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Johns Creek Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee will meet Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held in City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, Georgia 30097. Please contact the city clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions.
appenmedia.com
Registration opens for virtual gardening classes
NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Green thumb or not, the North Fulton Master Gardeners is collaborating with the University of Georgia Extension in Fulton County this fall to offer free virtual gardening education programming. The series of four classes begins Sunday, Sept. 11, and will be available through live Zoom...
appenmedia.com
Co-responder programs take root in north metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Meagan Wynn recently responded to a call from a witness, who saw a man expose himself in public. Wynn is a full-time licensed clinician who has been with the Dunwoody Police Department’s co-responder team since July. She’s responsible for behavioral health evaluations and crisis intervention. Wynn also authorizes transport to an emergency receiving facility.
appenmedia.com
North Fulton mayors to discuss LOST at town hall
ROSWELL, Ga. — Top officials from six North Fulton County communities will meet with members of the public later this month at a multi-city town hall on proposed changes to the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST). Every 10 years, the county and its cities – now 15...
appenmedia.com
Roswell honors former Councilman Zapata
ROSWELL, Ga. — Former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata was honored for his contributions to the City of Roswell at a reception and open forum on Aug. 29. Residents, elected officials and family members hailed him as a man of integrity, values and loyalty. Zapata was unable to attend the...
appenmedia.com
Roswell seeks public input for Community Needs Assessment
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents are encouraged to complete a Community Needs Assessment Survey to help the city maintain its ability to administer the Community Development Block Grant program. The program is issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires the city to submit three plans...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Billy Albertson, from sharecropper to gardening inspiration
When Billy Vernon Albertson (1932–2021) passed away last August our community lost an extraordinary treasure. Born the son of sharecroppers, Billy lived a unique life and became a local celebrity. He was the subject of two books and numerous video and newspaper interviews about his life. He was a link from the present to the past in North Fulton County.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: George Adolphus, Sandy Springs postmaster
George Adolphus became postmaster of the community which would become Sandy Springs in 1934, but it was known as Burdal at the time. Burdal was first named in 1925 when the post office was found at Burdette’s Grocery on Roswell Road, and the name Burdette was combined with another prominent family name, Dalrymple. The post office name officially changed in 1941. (National Archives, U. S. Appointment of Postmasters)
appenmedia.com
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) to qualified construction firms for design-build installation of a Pre-Fabricated Pedestrian Bridge at Shakerag Park. ITB’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on September 28, 2022. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is September 14, 2022 5:00 PM.
appenmedia.com
Cox Road park turfing project nears completion
MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton is at the tail end of transforming two full-sized, multipurpose athletic fields on Cox Road into fully operating turf playing space. The project, approved by the City Council in October 2021, began construction in May. Now, with the turf installed, workers are wrapping up fencing and an ADA-accessible sidewalk to the lower field.
appenmedia.com
Public Hearing
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:. Property Address: 5100 Cameron Forest Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30022. Current Zoning: R-3 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional. Petitioner: Dagmar & Tom Sands. Variance Request: 17-foot encroachment into the 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a driveway. Case Number:...
appenmedia.com
Milton woman reports loss of $7,700 in phony charges
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fraudulent charges at two Alpharetta stores have cost a local woman nearly $8,000, Alpharetta Police say. On Aug. 16, a Milton woman reported to police that she was receiving notifications from her banks that suspected fraudulent charges were being completed on her account at stores in Alpharetta.
appenmedia.com
Restaurant loses $1,155 in ‘dine and dash’ case
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cabernet on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta reported to police last week that a large group of people fled the restaurant after eating and drinking for several hours on Monday night, leaving an unpaid bill of $1,155. A restaurant manager told police that a reservation had been...
appenmedia.com
Nine tenants at Grove Way apartments remain without options
ROSWELL, Ga. — There are still nine tenants at 199 Grove Way who have not found suitable housing to relocate. Last spring, all 33 tenants, many of whom had been living at the public housing development for more than 20 years, were notified they would need to relocate by the end of August, because the City of Roswell had deemed the property structurally unsound.
appenmedia.com
Death Notices - Week of September 1st
Ralph Peterson, age 90, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 17, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Louise Imogene Gunter, age 86, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 20, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Ruby Byer, age 95, of Roswell, GA...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth car owner reports theft of catalytic converter
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The catalytic converter of a vehicle parked at a north Forsyth County residence was cut off and stolen recently, authorities say. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a home on Punch Hammond Road on Aug. 11 and were told the homeowner had discovered a catalytic converter was missing while working on his vehicle.
appenmedia.com
Woman reports tags stolen twice in past six months
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In a span of six months, an Alpharetta woman says the license plate on her vehicle has been stolen twice while parked at a local apartment complex. The woman told police officers the license plate was stolen from her apartment on Elite Lane in Alpharetta on Aug. 14, while she was away shopping at Goodwill between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
