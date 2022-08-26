ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the most historic buildings in Blair county is welcoming in every day people to come investigate paranormal activity on the grounds. Baker Mansion is hosting a paranormal seminar with the help of the JABA Paranormal Investigators. Lead Investigator, John Karle some of the equipment and tools that are used in their investigations. John has been researching and investigating paranormal activity in the Central PA area for many years, and loves sharing his passion with others.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO