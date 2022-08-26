Read full article on original website
Sign-up to be a ‘paranormal investigator’ at Baker Mansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the most historic buildings in Blair county is welcoming in every day people to come investigate paranormal activity on the grounds. Baker Mansion is hosting a paranormal seminar with the help of the JABA Paranormal Investigators. Lead Investigator, John Karle some of the equipment and tools that are used in their investigations. John has been researching and investigating paranormal activity in the Central PA area for many years, and loves sharing his passion with others.
Bedford Turkey in America’s Favorite Pet contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pet turkey is in America’s Favorite Pet contest after being entered by his owner. Preston, who’s just about one year old, was kept as a pet by Susanne Way after the farmer said he stood out from other turkeys by being much more friendly and preferring people to other […]
Central Pa Humane Society to host fall festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central Pa Humane Society is putting its paws together to host this year’s fall festival. Happening on the Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 the Paws in the Park event will feature a variety of events and activities. Pets are welcome for the event, but you must a […]
Meet Anna and her cow Chloe at the Bedford County Fair
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fair season is a busy time of year for farmers and kiddos who want to show their animals in the livestock and dairy shows. We met up with one little girl in the Dairy Barn at the Bedford County Fair, named Anna. Anna introduces us to her brown swiss cow named Chloe and tells what the judges are looking for when you show an animal at the fair.
Laguna Splash Water Park to close for the season
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park have announced that Laguna Splash is closing for the season. The weekend of Sept. 3 is the final weekend that the water park will be open for the season. Monday, Sept. 5 is the official final day. Through the rest of September […]
Asian cuisine inspired restaurant opening in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–An Asian-inspired restaurant is opening its doors in Bedford, hoping to provide a unique taste to the community. Nudl is located at 126 E. Pitt St in the Bedford Business District. The fast-casual restaurant will serve a combination of Japanese-style dishes. Co-owners Inge Liberato and Hideyo Slick both have international and extensive […]
Bellefonte Police Department moving to historic armory
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Police Department is taking over a historic site in the borough and making it their new and improved headquarters. The police are taking over the original Bellefonte armory. The armory (301 North Spring Street) is steps away from their current headquarters inside the Bellefonte Municipal Building (236 W […]
Somerset County to host recycling events
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County Recycling will be hosting two recycling collection events. Their will be two separate events. The first will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This one will focus on recyclables. There will be no cost to drop off materials. The second event is […]
Sheetz named top ‘Company that Cares’ by PEOPLE magazine
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PEOPLE Magazine has named Sheetz in their annual list of top companies that care in America in 2022. The list, currently in its 6th year, highlights top companies that have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care, and concern for not only their employees but their communities and environment too. […]
Customers buying meat in bulk, prices up 11%
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meat prices are up 11% from last year and it’s forcing changes to shopping habits. “We’re selling bulk hamburger, like 50-pound bags,” Janice Brenneman, owner of Brenneman’s Meat Market in Huntingdon said. More than 70% of Americans have adjusted how they buy meat because of inflation according to surveys at […]
Way Fruit Farm opens store in downtown State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing fresh food to downtown State College with a new storefront. The Port Matilda farm’s downtown market and café are now open at 252 East Calder Way. “What we love to do is we grow a lot of this stuff, we make a lot of this […]
Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
Free COVID Care Bags to be handed out at Silver Lining Drive-In
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More COVID testing kits along with other supplies will be handed out for free this weekend in Bedford County. At the Silver Lining Drive-In located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, the Bedford Family Health Center will be giving out COVID Care Bags. The bags are going to be handed out from […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
Multiple counties asked to restrict water use while in ‘drought watch’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has updated its drought map to include three WTAJ counties in the ‘drought watch’ status. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, , BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) […]
Clean energy financing program expanding in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More Centre County building owners will soon be able to apply for clean energy loans through an expansion of C-PACE. A Centre County Commerical Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, expansion was approved Thursday by the Centre County Board of Commissioners. The approval will allow C-PACE financing on multi-family housing […]
Cambria County schools awarded over $158k for healthy food
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four local schools are receiving their share of $158,200 through a federal program designed to provide fruits and vegetables to students. “Whether it’s promoting literacy by bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Cambria County, or voting for school funding for programs like this, I’ve always supported our students and […]
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
