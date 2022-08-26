Alaska health care professionals discuss importance of using harm reduction services in treating substance abuse disorders

Melanie Brown-Woofter, CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, is focusing on the expansion of the Community Certified Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model in the state. Demand for the model, which provides prospective payments to CCBHC providers, is already in place, with 15 grant awardees in place and at least 30 more providers that applied for funding. The goal of achieving certification, Brown-Woofter says, is to strengthen care coordination for behavioral health and substance abuse services, which ultimately leads to better health outcomes and cost savings.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO