ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska health care professionals discuss importance of using harm reduction services in treating substance abuse disorders

stateofreform.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Education
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Health
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Melanie Brown-Woofter, Florida Behavioral Health Association

Melanie Brown-Woofter, CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, is focusing on the expansion of the Community Certified Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model in the state. Demand for the model, which provides prospective payments to CCBHC providers, is already in place, with 15 grant awardees in place and at least 30 more providers that applied for funding. The goal of achieving certification, Brown-Woofter says, is to strengthen care coordination for behavioral health and substance abuse services, which ultimately leads to better health outcomes and cost savings.
FLORIDA STATE
stateofreform.com

2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference

The 2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference will once again be taking place in-person at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront! Join us on December 8th to connect, network, and discuss the most important health care activity taking place today. Reforming health care takes more than just hard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
stateofreform.com

DHCS Medi-Cal managed care contract awards cause contention, Centene Corporation to appeal decision

Last week, the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) announced its long-awaited decision to award Medi-Cal contracts—which become effective Jan. 1st, 2024—to 3 managed care plans: Molina Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Partnership Plan, and Health Net. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harm Reduction#Medical Services#Health Care#Community Services#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Matanuska
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Marina Lowe, Policy Director at Equality Utah, on LGBTQ advocacy in Utah

Prior to joining Equality Utah, Lowe was Legislative & Policy Counsel for the ACLU of Utah and has been instrumental in helping pass non-discrimination protections for the LGBTQ community. She has spent years advocating for LGBTQ rights, reproductive freedom, and criminal justice reform, successfully drafting and passing numerous bills in the Utah State Legislature.
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Colorado reports PK-12 immunization rates for 2021/2022 school year

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the state’s 2021/2022 immunization rates for grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12 (PK-12) on Monday as children across the state head back to school. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. CDPHE reported...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy