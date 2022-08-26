Alaska health care professionals discuss importance of using harm reduction services in treating substance abuse disorders

Read full article on original website
Health officials urge Alaskans to carry naloxone to curb growing number of drug overdoses related to fentanyl
Alaska health care professionals discussed strategies that can help curb the state's increasing number of drug overdoses on Wednesday. Alaska had 253 drug overdose deaths in 2021, compared to 146 in 2020, according to...
Bridge Clinic will increase access to psychiatric services for youths on the Oregon Health Plan
CareOregon, LifeWorks NW, and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) are teaming up this summer to help close the gaps in access to psychiatric services available to youths on the Oregon Health Plan and train the next generation of providers.
New committee aims to develop long-term strategies to ensure behavioral health care for Washington youths
A new committee created to develop long-term strategies to ensure access to behavioral health care for Washington families in the perinatal stage, children, and youths discussed some focus areas during its first meeting on Monday.
Florida and Maryland Healthy Start coalitions receive $1.5 million from HHS for infant health equity programs
Healthy Start coalitions and other children's health programs across 7 states received new grant funding from the US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) on Monday to improve infant health disparities. The funding...
What They’re Watching: Melanie Brown-Woofter, Florida Behavioral Health Association
Melanie Brown-Woofter, CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, is focusing on the expansion of the Community Certified Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model in the state. Demand for the model, which provides prospective payments to CCBHC providers, is already in place, with 15 grant awardees in place and at least 30 more providers that applied for funding. The goal of achieving certification, Brown-Woofter says, is to strengthen care coordination for behavioral health and substance abuse services, which ultimately leads to better health outcomes and cost savings.
Florida lab owner charged in $53 million health care fraud and kickback scheme related to genetic cancer screening tests
A Florida lab owner has been charged with over $50 million in health care fraud related to fraudulent genetic cancer screening tests, Attorney for the United States Lee M. Cortes Jr. announced today. Daniel Hurt, 48, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is charged by information with one count of conspiracy to commit...
2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference
The 2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference will once again be taking place in-person at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront! Join us on December 8th to connect, network, and discuss the most important health care activity taking place today. Reforming health care takes more than just hard...
DHCS Medi-Cal managed care contract awards cause contention, Centene Corporation to appeal decision
Last week, the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) announced its long-awaited decision to award Medi-Cal contracts—which become effective Jan. 1st, 2024—to 3 managed care plans: Molina Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Partnership Plan, and Health Net.
Q&A: Marina Lowe, Policy Director at Equality Utah, on LGBTQ advocacy in Utah
Prior to joining Equality Utah, Lowe was Legislative & Policy Counsel for the ACLU of Utah and has been instrumental in helping pass non-discrimination protections for the LGBTQ community. She has spent years advocating for LGBTQ rights, reproductive freedom, and criminal justice reform, successfully drafting and passing numerous bills in the Utah State Legislature.
Colorado reports PK-12 immunization rates for 2021/2022 school year
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the state's 2021/2022 immunization rates for grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12 (PK-12) on Monday as children across the state head back to school. CDPHE reported...
Statewide virtual job fair September 1st, nearly 100 Utah employers are ready to hire
SALT LAKE CITY (August 29, 2022) – September is Workforce Development Month, and to celebrate, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, September 1. Nearly 100 Utah employers...
