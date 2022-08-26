ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Adoptable pets on National Dog Day!

By Jessica Patterson
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday Aug. 26 is National Dog Day!

According to the National Dog Day website , Aug. 26 was chosen to be the annual date for National Dog Day by the holiday’s founder Pet and Family Lifestyle Expert Colleen Paige. The website says she picked this date because it was the day her family went to their local shelter and adopted her first furry friend, “Sheltie,” when she was 10 years old.

National Dog Day was first recognized in 2004 and celebrates all breeds of dogs, according to the website.

To celebrate and since it all started with adopting a shelter dog, we’re featuring some furry friends from our own local shelters. (Editor’s Note: This is a shortened list and there are many more shelters and adoptable dogs in our region! Check out your local shelters to see even more dogs looking for a loving home!)

Magnolia

Little Victories:

Meet Magnolia! This 8-month-old female has been at Little Victories for approximately two months. She is a medium-sized dog who currently weighs 40 lbs.

The staff says Magnolia is a “typical young pup with lots of energy” and will find ways to entertain herself when not directed. They also say she is a happy girl looking for a friend, but can be nervous in a new environment.

Her fur-ever family who should be prepared to raise an adolescent dog. She is dog friendly and cat friendly, but not yet house trained and should not live with children.

Little Victories does require meet-and-greets for any potential siblings.

For more adoptable animals from Little Victories, click here!

Axel

Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter:

Meet Axel! This “happy-go-lucky” boy is just over a year old. He is a medium-sized mixed breed dog who weighs approximately 41 lbs.

Staff say the shelter life isn’t for Axel and he’s ready to get out and find his fur-ever family. The staff describes him as “loving and affectionate.”

Axel is also good with other dogs, and will be able to live with doggy siblings!

For more adoptable animals from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, click here!

Meadow

Jackson County Animal Shelter:

Meet Meadow! This 2-year-old male lab mix is looking for his fur-ever home!

Shelter staff describe him as a “happy-go-lucky” kind of dog. He loves people, car rides and other dogs.

Meadow is also good with walking on a leash and is the shelter dog walker’s favorite!

Meadow has also already been neutered.

For more adoptable pets from the Jackson County Animal Shelter, click here!

Rico

Ashland Animal Rescue Fund:

Meet Rico! This sharp-dressed male lab mix is ready for adoption into his fur-ever home!

Rico is 8-months-old and is housebroken. Shelter staff say he is great with everyone, including other dogs.

Rico is currently hanging out with a foster family while he waits to be adopted.

For more adoptable pets from the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, click here!

Biscuit

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association:

Meet Biscuit! This mixed breed male is approximately 1-year and 3-months old. He is a medium-sized dog who currently weighs about 40lbs.

Biscuit is kid-friendly and has leash manners, even if he does pull the leash sometimes! Shelter staff say he is a weekend adventurer and very playful with humans and other dogs. They’ve also dubbed him the “Class Clown.”

Biscuit is spending some time with a foster home until his fur-ever family comes along. The KCHA also says his adoption fee has already been paid by a sponsor who wants to help him find a good, loving home!

For more adoptable pets from the KCHA, click here!

Blanch

Meigs County Canine Rescue & Adoption Center:

Meet Blanch! This 5-month-old female lab mix is looking for her fur-ever home!

Shelter staff say she is “41lbs of sweetness!” She is very calm and loving and just wants attention and pets.

The staff say she is good with other dogs and also has a wonderful disposition. They also love her “soulful eyes.”

For more adoptable pets from the Meigs County Canine Rescue & Adoption Center, click here! The shelter’s hours are currently by appointment only.

Six

Roane County Animal Shelter:

Meet Six! He’s a 3-year-old male looking for his forever home.

Shelter staff say Six is good with female dogs, but can be a bit picky when it comes to male dogs. He can also be around older children.

For more adoptable pets from the Roane County Animal Shelter, click here!

