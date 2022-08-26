ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: The BBQ music festival

ITHACA, N.Y.—The 6th annual The BBQ music festival returned August 26 and 27 to Trumansburg, New York, and featured two stages of musical acts, plus vendors with food and merchandise. This year’s BBQ is dedicated to passing the New York Health Act in order to provide Medicare to all...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
ithaca.com

Souvlaki House: Beautifully Cooked Homemade Food

One of the many things I like about Ithaca is its diversity. Souvlaki House on Eddy Street in the heart of Collegetown is a microcosm of that variety. Whenever I’m there 80% of the clientele seem to be students, who lend a wonderfully positive energy. There are invariably large groups of exuberant students squeezing themselves around tables at all times of the day, as it’s open continuously from lunch through dinner. The restaurant, specializing in Italian and Greek fare, has a capacity for about five dozen diners and is often packed.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

New Aldi’s location opens Thursday in Village of Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new location for a grocery chain is set to open in the Ithaca area. Aldi’s at the Cayuga Mall on North Triphammer road in the Village of Lansing will have its grand opening Thursday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen before doors open for business at 9 a.m. A limited quantity of free reusable shopping totes will be given out.
LANSING, NY
14850.com

The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday

Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Planned development of city-owned Inlet parcel hits obstacles

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s been nearly a year since plans were discussed for a city-owned parking lot on Inlet Island. Following a competitive Request for Proposals, the “Finger Lakes Development” team, led by businessmen Steve Flash and Jeff Rimland, was named the preferred developer for the 2.65-acre site, which is under the control of the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA).
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Dr. Nia Nunn debuts new book of poetry this week

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca native, community leader, professor and activist Dr. Nia Nunn celebrated the release of her new poetry book, “Deep Breath,” with a reading and signing event at One World Market, where a new mural honors Nunn’s extensive work in the community. Nunn designed the book...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
ELMIRA, NY
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

