Read full article on original website
Related
Specialty pizza maker celebrates new home
A couple who have virtually dedicated their lives to pizza have moved to a new, larger location to sell their culinary concoctions.
Gallery: The BBQ music festival
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 6th annual The BBQ music festival returned August 26 and 27 to Trumansburg, New York, and featured two stages of musical acts, plus vendors with food and merchandise. This year’s BBQ is dedicated to passing the New York Health Act in order to provide Medicare to all...
ithaca.com
Souvlaki House: Beautifully Cooked Homemade Food
One of the many things I like about Ithaca is its diversity. Souvlaki House on Eddy Street in the heart of Collegetown is a microcosm of that variety. Whenever I’m there 80% of the clientele seem to be students, who lend a wonderfully positive energy. There are invariably large groups of exuberant students squeezing themselves around tables at all times of the day, as it’s open continuously from lunch through dinner. The restaurant, specializing in Italian and Greek fare, has a capacity for about five dozen diners and is often packed.
chronicle-express.com
From Honey Crisp to Red Delicious, where to pick your favorite apples in Southern Tier
With fall just around the corner, apple orchards have begun to prepare for the u-pick season across upstate New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. While the dry, hot summer hasn't been kind to lawns and some of our flower beds, area farmers said the apple crops many have benefited from the weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Ithaca officials begin community input process on newest Downtown Revitalization attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca has become a mainstay on the silver medal podium of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, coming up close-but-empty several times during the annual statewide competition in which municipalities vie for $10 million to invigorate its economic cores. Since the competition was started by then–Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ithaca has...
whcuradio.com
New Aldi’s location opens Thursday in Village of Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new location for a grocery chain is set to open in the Ithaca area. Aldi’s at the Cayuga Mall on North Triphammer road in the Village of Lansing will have its grand opening Thursday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen before doors open for business at 9 a.m. A limited quantity of free reusable shopping totes will be given out.
14850.com
The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday
Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service
Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
cnycentral.com
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
‘Smash Lab’ celebrates a year of esports competition and community in downtown Ithaca
This story was written by Guest Contributor Jay Bradley. Adam “Oculus” Avramis stood up to address the packed crowd at the Modern Alchemy Game Bar on West State Street in Ithaca. “Quit your friendlies! Quit your friendlies!”. All of a sudden the clacking of GameCube controllers stopped and...
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
New airline coming to Greater Binghamton Airport
Avelo Airlines has announced plans to provide air service to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
Planned development of city-owned Inlet parcel hits obstacles
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s been nearly a year since plans were discussed for a city-owned parking lot on Inlet Island. Following a competitive Request for Proposals, the “Finger Lakes Development” team, led by businessmen Steve Flash and Jeff Rimland, was named the preferred developer for the 2.65-acre site, which is under the control of the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA).
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday after a confrontation between residents and officers broke out. Officers and residents were seen at about 6:53 p.m. yelling at each other. At least nine police vehicles were parked on the...
Dr. Nia Nunn debuts new book of poetry this week
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca native, community leader, professor and activist Dr. Nia Nunn celebrated the release of her new poetry book, “Deep Breath,” with a reading and signing event at One World Market, where a new mural honors Nunn’s extensive work in the community. Nunn designed the book...
One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
New pizza restaurant to celebrate grand opening in Endwell
A brand new pizza restaurant is coming to Endwell at 3003 Watson Boulevard. "Taylors' Pizza House" is set to celebrate it's grand opening on Wednesday, August 31st.
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 2