Economy

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened...
Looking At Carvana's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana CVNA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
What Are Whales Doing With American Airlines Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the...
Starbucks Whale Trades For September 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
Looking Into Activision Blizzard's Recent Short Interest

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) short percent of float has risen 9.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.22 million shares sold short, which is 2.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Coterra Energy's Recent Short Interest

Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) short percent of float has risen 11.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.25 million shares sold short, which is 4.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About ONEOK?

ONEOK's (NYSE:OKE) short percent of float has risen 38.82% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.33 million shares sold short, which is 2.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Costco Wholesale Whale Trades For September 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale COST. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
