Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking At Carvana's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana CVNA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BILL
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings. Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Dow Turns Higher; Gold Down 1%
U.S. stocks pared losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.08% to 31,534.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 11,709.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,944.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 1.3% on...
Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Campbell Soup Manages Q4 Top-Line Beat; Notes Margin Pressure
Campbell Soup Co CPB reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.99 billion, beating the consensus of $1.98 billion. Net sales from the Meals & Beverages segment rose 6%, and the Snacks segment climbed 6%. Gross margin contracted 260 basis points Y/Y to 28.7%. Adjusted EBIT of $269...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Looking Into Activision Blizzard's Recent Short Interest
Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) short percent of float has risen 9.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.22 million shares sold short, which is 2.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Chico's FAS' Solid Q2 Results Prompts 16% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on Chico's FAS Inc CHS and raised the price target to $7 from $6. The analyst said Chico's reported strong Q2 results and raised its annual outlook for the second consecutive earnings release this year. The company's improved merchandising...
Why Did Analysts Raise Price Targets For Nutanix After Q4 Performance?
Nutanix, Inc NTNX said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $385.5 million, which beat average analyst estimates. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 17 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $22...
Citigroup Whale Trades For September 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Citigroup C. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
How Is The Market Feeling About ONEOK?
ONEOK's (NYSE:OKE) short percent of float has risen 38.82% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.33 million shares sold short, which is 2.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Suncor Energy Whale Trades For September 01
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy. Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
BioSig Technologies, Reliance Global Group And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
