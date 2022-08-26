Read full article on original website
Healthy Homes Program to help people fix mold, pest infestations, lead-based paint and other hazards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced a $2 million federal grant to support the Healthy Homes Program. The program protects vulnerable residents from housing-related hazards while preserving housing affordability in Columbus. Families with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income can take part in the effort, with priority going […]
Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school. Corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of The Shoe. Inflation putting retirement on hold for millions …. Ohio expands access to lifesaving drug on Overdose …. Buckeye alumni helping improve literacy for second …. Johnstown residents call for unity after ousting …. Wagner...
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
Beagles rescued from lab-experiment breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus dog shelter has taken in 10 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding operation in Virginia. The dogs arrived at CHA Animal Shelter this week after a lawsuit was filed in May by the United States Department of Justice against an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va. According to the […]
Sintel Properties moves forward with mixed-use development on North High, near OSU, Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The mixed-use project slated for the former home of Patrick J’s Bar and a White Castle is moving forward. Sintel Properties wants to build a 100,000-square-foot, six-story building on the border of the University District and Clintonville at 2711 N. High St. Manav Singh of Sintel Properties said the […]
Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third hottest market in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A housing report by Columbus Realtors has revealed homebuyers are seeing relief as the prices for central Ohio homes slowly begin to decrease. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for July found the average sales price for a home dropped over $8,000 since June. The drop is the first sign of […]
Downtown Columbus Hilton pushes back opening date again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– What will become the largest hotel in Ohio once open, has delayed that opening for the second time this month. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for a mid September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 then a Sept. 8 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited water damage in a small area of the new tower downtown as the reason for the delay.
Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
Two Hilliard teachers to undergo surgery after discovering kidney match
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The lives of two Hilliard City School teachers will forever be changed this Friday. https://nbc4i.co/3pUWSYz.
Corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The end of summer brings a number of some of the fall favorites in Central Ohio like Ohio State football and, of course, visiting pumpkin patches and meandering through a corn maze. Since a lot of people like both of these, the Rausch family...
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Boy, 4, with rare disease arrives at Children’s Hospital for treatment, family still needs help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 introduced you to Lex Corbett back in June. Lex was born with a rare spinal atrophy disorder and needed to get from London, England to the only hospital that could treat him: Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. People from around the world got him there. Lex was born with Smard1, […]
Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Two shootings near Alum Creek Drive Tuesday night left three people injured. Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …. Columbus City Schools attendance during, after strike. South Franklinton group hopes to bring soccer to …. Religious leaders call for transparency, trust in …. Corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary...
Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
Columbus parents react to new teachers contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After 23 bargaining sessions and a three-day teacher strike, Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association are signing a new teachers’ contract. https://nbc4i.co/3ATRsn8.
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
Family attorney says ‘entirely reckless behavior’ by police caused Donovan Lewis’ death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by Columbus police during an attempted arrest is speaking out. Donovan Lewis, 20, was killed early Tuesday when police attempted to arrest him on a warrant for assault, domestic violence, and improper handling of a firearm. Body […]
