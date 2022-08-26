ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Benzinga

What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $102M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $102,134,766 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1. $102 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xffd22b84fb1d46ef74ed6530b2635be61340f347. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga

Starbucks Whale Trades For September 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Baudax Bio?

Baudax Bio's (NASDAQ:BXRX) short percent of float has risen 72.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 231 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Plunging Today

Veeva Systems Inc VEEV shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates. Q2 Results: Veeva Systems reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $534.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $530.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Veeva's topline results jumped 17% year-over-year.
Benzinga

Why 2 C3.ai Analysts Are Sidelined After Guidance Disappointment

Shares of C3.ai Inc AI were down 20% ahead of the close Thursday in the wake of a quarterly report that saw sales fall short of expectations and the lowering of the artificial intelligence company's guidance. Piper Sandler On C3.ai. Analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Neutral rating while reducing the...
Benzinga

