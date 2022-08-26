Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Cannabis & Crypto: BankLine and B4U Financial Launch More Payment Solutions For Marijuana Purchases
BankLine and B4U Financial have teamed up to integrate B4U's payment solution for cannabis businesses. The proprietary global digital currency payment solution will integrate into the existing Point of Sale (POS) systems of licensed cannabis-related businesses' across the U.S. The B4U payment network easily integrates with an existing POS via...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
As Warren Buffett Turns 92, Here's How His Top 3 Holdings Did Since His Last Birthday
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 92 today. Buffett is the sixth-richest person on the planet, with a net worth equal to $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Born on Aug. 30, 1930, he is popularly known as the “Sage of Omaha.”
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $102M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $102,134,766 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x34ea4138580435b5a521e460035edb19df1938c1. $102 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xffd22b84fb1d46ef74ed6530b2635be61340f347. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Starbucks Whale Trades For September 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Baudax Bio?
Baudax Bio's (NASDAQ:BXRX) short percent of float has risen 72.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 231 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Cresco, TILT & Ayr Wellness Launch Cannabis Shops
Cresco Labs CRLBF is expanding its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, bringing up the total store count to 19 locations in the Sunshine State and 53 nationwide. "We are thrilled to bring Cresco Labs' portfolio of leading cannabis...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Plunging Today
Veeva Systems Inc VEEV shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates. Q2 Results: Veeva Systems reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $534.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $530.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Veeva's topline results jumped 17% year-over-year.
Why 2 C3.ai Analysts Are Sidelined After Guidance Disappointment
Shares of C3.ai Inc AI were down 20% ahead of the close Thursday in the wake of a quarterly report that saw sales fall short of expectations and the lowering of the artificial intelligence company's guidance. Piper Sandler On C3.ai. Analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Neutral rating while reducing the...
