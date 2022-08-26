Read full article on original website
JAIL Report for August 30, 2022
Shane Taylor, 41, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlton Key, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of parole: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kristie Miller, 43, Cottondale, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trenton Jeter, 22, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of county...
Teenager Brent Johnson of Samson remains missing
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN — It’s been nearly a week since a missing teenager has been seen or heard from. A flyer can be seen at businesses across the wiregrass and Florida panhandle. It shows 16-year-old Brent johnson and the “Late” model white, Toyota corolla he was seen getting into outside the Samson High School gym around 2:45 last Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Walton Beach drug house busted: Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested two people Tuesday when they found “narcotics distribution items” and “narcotics paraphernalia,” according to a release from the FWBPD. John Paltrow, 38, and Susan Staubitz, 60, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance residence. According […]
Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. Borden is currently still delivering – but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High and Elementary – they're facing...
1st APPEARANCE for August 31, 2022
Shane Taylor: Hold for Holmes County- no bond. Carlton Key: Violation of parole- no bond. James Chase: Battery on a detainee- $250 cash bond, no contact with alleged victim. Demetrius Batson: Battery on a detainee- $250 cash bond, no contact with alleged victim. Trenton Jeter: Violation of county probation, leaving...
Local 4-H club member part of Dairy Heifer Chain
It hasn’t taken Zachary Bolen long to figure out what he wants to do with his life. For a while, the Baker 15-year-old debated being a police officer or a veterinarian. A brown-eyed lady named Alexandria helped him decide on being a veterinarian.
Panama City accept $5 mil in grant funding for hospital deep-water wells
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is working with Ascension Sacred Heart and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital to build deep-water wells at each hospital. Last week city officials approved funding for the wells. “Having water readily available allows us to continue doing what we’re doing during what is probably some of the hardest […]
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
NAVARRE, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as “agonizing” and “unacceptable.”. The Alabama Department of Forensic...
Leaders respond after two dozen Bay District School teachers quit
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools have been struggling to keep teachers in the classrooms. About a dozen have quit since the school year began 3-weeks ago. President of the teachers union, Denise Hinson, has been a teacher for 34 years. She said she has never seen so many empty classrooms compared to […]
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway. According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident...
Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for man, wanted for aggravated assault
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post. Nolan St. Larentis Harris, 30, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and is wanted for aggravated assault. Harris was last arrested in April 2021 and charged with battery, failure […]
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event. Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides. “We offer the fastest go karts in all...
Update: Investigators say no threat after boys see white van in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Update (3:45 pm) — OCSO said they located the white van in question to the picture released. Deputies said it had an older woman driver that was transporting special needs patients to homes in the area. The woman told OCSO she was on Antiqua Way in the afternoon and never approached […]
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
Last of Operation Songbird defendants are sentenced
Beginning in 2018, the DEA and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office partnered in an investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization responsible for distributing kilogram amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl within Okaloosa County. Named Operation Songbird, the years long investigation utilized numerous investigative techniques to identify members of the...
Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO. Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call […]
Florida troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle they say struck motorcycle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash in Escambia County. Troopers say it happened just before 11 last night on Massachusetts Avenue. Officials say the driver of a vehicle coming out of the Marcus Lake subdivision failed to see the motorcycle, hitting the rider.
Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 49-year-old Bridgette Irene Foster of Panama City, Florida
The report of a disturbance on Antler Trail ended in the arrest of 49-year-old, Bridgette Irene Foster of Panama City. Around 6 p.m., August 28th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance. Deputies arrive on scene and make contact with Foster and a male subject. Foster appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and the couple had engaged in an argument.
