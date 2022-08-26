4 things Dr. Jaclyn Marroquin recommends for back-to-school readiness at Austin Diagnostic Clinic Leander

Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Eanes ISD student enrollment on the decline while Lake Travis, Leander ISDs trending upward
The Lake Travis-Westlake area has three school districts that have felt the effects of the pandemic. Located in the Westlake region, Eanes ISD is expecting 7,770 students to attend the district in 2022-23 across its nine campuses with about 600 teachers. Lake Travis ISD is a school district in western...
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville
(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austin ISD to launch Project Lighthouse to expand free Wi-Fi for hundreds of students
Austin ISD plans to provide Wi-Fi coverage for students within at least 1 mile of select campuses on the city's east side. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin ISD is moving ahead with a new internet access program designed to provide free Wi-Fi for hundreds of students around several of the district's east side campuses.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Districts in Northwest Austin focus on safety, security for 2022-23 school year
Jacob Reach, chief officer of governmental relations and board services spoke at the AISD’s School Safety Summit on Aug. 6 about the security measures the district takes. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin-area public schools, which began classes the week of Aug. 15, conducted security checks, emergency intruder drills and...
10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Slab BBQ & Beer food truck location in Leander now closed
The Slab BBQ & Beer food truck located at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover in Leander closed at the end of July. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) Slab BBQ & Beer closed its food truck location at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Ste. 160, Cedar Park. The...
City fee decisions to shift how new development funds green space in Austin
City officials could vote on changes to parkland dedication fees this week. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) In Austin, residential builders are faced with a city requirement designed to offset new development with the community benefit of added green space. That parkland dedication process has collected either fees or actual land from developers to be used on park expansion such as neighborhood trails, pocket parks and other recreational improvements and may now be in line for a change.
North Austin mercado restaurant Los Chilakillers offers 'explosion of flavors'
Los Chilakillers is the third restaurant owned by Mina Ibanez, who also developed all of the original recipes. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) In 2018, Mina Ibanez lost everything in her second restaurant in Cedar Park to her business partner. Ten years before that, she lost ownership of her first, in Georgetown, to her ex-husband.
Hill Country Bible Church opens new Leander location
Hill Country Bible Church opened its new Leander location Aug. 21 after having to close the first location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Hill Country Bible Church) Hill Country Bible Church reopened Aug. 21 after closing a previous Leander location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion
Metro Rapid bus in service. (Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting Ken Curry, Vice President of Construction and Facilities for CapMetro gave a presentation on the proposed Travis County Expo Center land acquisition. The land acquisition would be acquired for use...
Local nonprofit San Marcos Youth Service Bureau aims to fill gaps in at-risk children’s lives
Members of the San Marcos Youth Service Bureau cut, sand and stain wood in preparation to build a treehouse. (Photos by Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The second floor of the Southside Community Center serves as a safe space with learning opportunities for children and teenagers at the San Marcos Youth Service Bureau. The nonprofit is run solely off grant funding and donations from the community by program director Julie Hollar, program assistant Samantha Saenz, and volunteers and interns with the goal of teaching kids useful life skills.
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Second Bar + Kitchen opens East Austin location
Second Bar Kitchen is opening an East Austin location less than a mile from the flagship location that closed in November. (Courtesy Second Bar Kitchen) Second Bar + Kitchen will return to downtown Austin on Sept. 15 after closing its Second Street location in November. La Corsha Hospitality Group is...
Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill
Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
Alchemy Organic Juice bar and market coming to Dripping Springs
Founder Carly Brown started the juice company after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. (Courtesy Alchemy Organic Juice) Alchemy Organic Juice is set to open a juice bar and small organic market in late 2022 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. C101, Dripping Springs. Founded by Carly Brown as...
Travis County adopts $20 minimum wage, 5% across-the-board salary increase
Travis County commissioners met Aug. 30 to discuss employee compensation for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Aug. 30, Travis County commissioners unanimously voted to raise the minimum wage for Travis County employees from $15 to $20 an hour and implement a 5% salary increase across the board. The...
Hutto's third middle school to be named Gus Almquist Middle School
Located just south of Kerley Elementary, Gus Almquist Middle School will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Rendering courtesy VLK Architects) As of Aug. 25, Hutto's upcoming third middle school has a name: Gus Almquist Middle School. Hutto ISD trustees selected the name from a group of community submissions at...
