Read full article on original website
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming Arts Council Now Accepting 2022 Governor's Arts Awards Nominations
The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 7. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term...
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming Archaeology Month Events and Poster
In celebration of Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage, Gov. Mark Gordon will proclaim September as Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month (WAAM) on September 15. Throughout the month of September, there will be events, activities, and lectures highlighting Wyoming’s history. To find an event near you, check out the WAAM 2022 Events Calendar.
thecheyennepost.com
How a Tiny Mite Could Slow the Spread of Whitetop Throughout the State
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County. What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of...
thecheyennepost.com
Overdose Antidote Orders Offered to Wyoming Groups
Free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as NARCAN® are once again available for Wyoming groups through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said NARCAN® is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming craft beer a big seller
(The Center Square) – Craft beer has become a big seller in Wyoming, which has 40 craft breweries across the state. Craft beer contributed nearly $200 million to the state's economy in 2021, The Cowboy State Daily reported, citing data from the the Brewers Association, a trade group based in Boulder, Colo.
Comments / 0