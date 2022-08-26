Read full article on original website
Sign-up to be a ‘paranormal investigator’ at Baker Mansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the most historic buildings in Blair county is welcoming in every day people to come investigate paranormal activity on the grounds. Baker Mansion is hosting a paranormal seminar with the help of the JABA Paranormal Investigators. Lead Investigator, John Karle some of the equipment and tools that are used in their investigations. John has been researching and investigating paranormal activity in the Central PA area for many years, and loves sharing his passion with others.
Clean energy financing program expanding in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More Centre County building owners will soon be able to apply for clean energy loans through an expansion of C-PACE. A Centre County Commerical Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, expansion was approved Thursday by the Centre County Board of Commissioners. The approval will allow C-PACE financing on multi-family housing […]
Bellefonte Police Department moving to historic armory
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Police Department is taking over a historic site in the borough and making it their new and improved headquarters. The police are taking over the original Bellefonte armory. The armory (301 North Spring Street) is steps away from their current headquarters inside the Bellefonte Municipal Building (236 W […]
Cambria County multi-road resurfacing project to begin
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County. Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work on the project that is for the pavement preservation of three roads: […]
State College PD monitoring Centre County park after residents’ concerns
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents’ concerns about suspicious activity at a Centre County park have officials considering possible solutions. Dalevue Park is officially open from dawn to dusk, at least, if you’re following the rules. College Township Assistant Township Manager, Mike Bloom, said residents’ concerns are surrounding activity in Dalevue Park outside of normal […]
Multiple counties asked to restrict water use while in ‘drought watch’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has updated its drought map to include three WTAJ counties in the ‘drought watch’ status. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, , BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) […]
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
Cambria County schools awarded over $158k for healthy food
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four local schools are receiving their share of $158,200 through a federal program designed to provide fruits and vegetables to students. “Whether it’s promoting literacy by bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Cambria County, or voting for school funding for programs like this, I’ve always supported our students and […]
Central Pa Humane Society to host fall festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central Pa Humane Society is putting its paws together to host this year’s fall festival. Happening on the Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 the Paws in the Park event will feature a variety of events and activities. Pets are welcome for the event, but you must a […]
Cambria County bridge rehabilitation project to change traffic pattern
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)announced that traffic patterns will change, on Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township. The project will rehabilitate the existing structure. The work will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The contractor will begin […]
Centre Comms join growing list against bigger trucks
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With heavier trucks on our roadways, crashes could increase up to 400% according to the Department of Transportation. About 3,500 law enforcement officers and safety leaders nationwide are speaking up about these dangers and supporting the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT). The non-profit coalition advocates for highway safety and sound […]
Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
Blair County receives $185,000 grant for prison study
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ)– Blair County is one step closer to a new prison thanks to the $185,000 state grant. The grant plans to cover the costs of the prison’s feasibility study. This grant was awarded by the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. State Senator Judy Ward heavily advocated for the project. The […]
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
Weis employee steals nearly $2,000 in groceries over two month span
Mill Hall, Pa. — A 52-year-old Lock Haven man was arrested on theft charges after his employer alleged he had been leaving his place of employment with items he did not pay for, according to Pennsylvania State Police of Lamar. The Weis Markets employee was found to have taken nearly 220 items valued at $1,839. in groceries from the Millbrook Plaza store in Bald Eagle Township between June 19 and August 17. Items taken were largely food and drinks, ranging from full boxes of Frito Lays chips and Pringles valued at more than $20 each, to bags of noodles for $2. The employee was also accused of taking non-food items like cold medicine, laundry detergent, and hygiene products.
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
