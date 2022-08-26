An emergency call comes in. It is treated like all must be, on high alert. Fully-equipped, firearm included, police, always prepared for anything, rush to the scene. When they arrive, they quickly assess the situation. This time in Rostraver, like the 32 times since January alone before it, it is not a killing, or a robbery or even a domestic argument. It is someone having a breakdown. Someone who perhaps would have been better served by a mental health provider rather than a trained law enforcement officer.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO