New Kensington, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Davanzo hearing at WCCC reveals first responder challenges

An emergency call comes in. It is treated like all must be, on high alert. Fully-equipped, firearm included, police, always prepared for anything, rush to the scene. When they arrive, they quickly assess the situation. This time in Rostraver, like the 32 times since January alone before it, it is not a killing, or a robbery or even a domestic argument. It is someone having a breakdown. Someone who perhaps would have been better served by a mental health provider rather than a trained law enforcement officer.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business

Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported when school bus collides with car in Springdale

No injuries were reported after a small school bus collided with a car on Pittsburgh Street in Springdale. Several fire firetrucks from the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene along with the Springdale Police Department and Lower Valley EMS. Springdale Police Capt. Derek Dayoub said the ABC Transit...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler critically injured in fall from window: reports

Homicide detectives in western Pennsylvania are investigating after a one-year-old fell out of a window, according to multiple media reports. Police were notified at around 6:30 p.m. of the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Winchester Drive, Plum, according to TribLive, WPXI and the Post-Gazette. The child was...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues

Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police asking for help to find man last seen in Hempfield

Pennsylvania State Police are requesting help in locating a missing 37-year-old man last seen in Hempfield. Lyle David Hiatt suffers from mental health issues, which requires daily medication, police said. He left his home on Aug. 23 and was spotted by the BP gas station on Route 136 four days...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Teen shot multiple times in Carrick

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday evening in a home across the street from Carrick High School, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers found the boy suffering from several gunshot wounds in the arm and groin area at around 7 p.m. EMS transported him to a hospital in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford area: New member social, dixieland picnic planned

The Community Women’s Club of Level Green will hold a free new member social with dinner and friendship for women age 21 and older at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Level Green Community Building, 123 Murrysville Rd. The club is for women who are interested in community service...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland courthouse 'legend' Myrna McCloskey mourned

Election nights at the Westmoreland County Courthouse used to be the place to be for local politicos to gather. Long after polls closed at 8 p.m., and after working a full day at the courthouse, it was common to see Myrna McCloskey seated at a small table in the commissioners’ meeting room. Hour after hour she spoke into a microphone to announce what precinct had just arrived to be counted and the number of votes each candidate received.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver

CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
CRABTREE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses

Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen man killed in South Huntingdon crash

A Monessen man was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash in South Huntingdon, state police said. Officers said 37-year-old Nathan T. Dzimiera of Leeds Avenue, was killed in the two-vehicle crash along Route 31, also known as Mt. Pleasant Road, near Hughes Lane. Dzimiera was driving south in...
MONESSEN, PA

