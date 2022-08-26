Read full article on original website
This Guy Sued a Spammer and Got $1,200 Without a Lawyer. You Can Fight Unwanted Calls and Texts, Too
David Weekly was fed up with spam calls. So he did something about it. Telemarketing calls and texts were flooding his inbox every day, making it difficult to discern between genuine calls and telemarketing ads. After a text message hit his phone in June, he decided enough was enough. He sued the spammer, and it paid off: He ended up with a $1,200 check.
McAfee Researchers Spot Malicious Chrome Extensions
Google removed a handful of browser extensions from its Chrome Web Store that were downloaded a combined 1.4 million times after outside cybersecurity researchers determined that the extensions were surreptitiously tracking the online activities of their users. In a blog post published this week, McAfee researchers singled out five extensions...
Amazon Under Investigation for String of Warehouse Deaths as Scrutiny Grows
Four Amazon warehouse workers have died in separate incidents over a span of less than four weeks. While the details of each death are still forthcoming, the fatalities shine an even stronger spotlight on a common complaint about Amazon: that it requires a brutal pace of work and puts employees at risk of injury and overheating.
Snapchat's $35 Million Privacy Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Snapchat's parent company, Snap, has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it collected and stored users' unique biometric data without permission. In court filings this month, plaintiffs said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric...
Nvidia Says US Ordered It to Stop Sales of AI Chips to China
Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to stop exporting two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, affects the company's A100 and...
Ctrl+Shift+T Has Saved Me More Than Any Other Keyboard Shortcut
I spend more time in the Google Chrome browser than ever these days, and my laptop screen is almost always cluttered with dozens of open tabs. I can't tell you how many times I've accidentally hit the "X" on a tab I was just trying to switch over to. It seems to happen on a daily basis. Maybe my mouse speed isn't properly calibrated. Maybe I'm too click-happy. Or maybe I just know Ctrl+Shift+T has my back. This keyboard shortcut is my secret weapon and it's saved me more times than I care to admit.
The Next Apple Watch SE Could Be the Most Exciting Apple Watch for 2022
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to record an ECG from your wrist and plenty of exercise-logging options, the Apple Watch Series 7 is already a capable health tracker. But Apple might expand its wellness ambitions by adding a temperature sensor to the Series 8, according to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Apple might even be readying a Pro version of the Apple Watch Series 8 as well, with a possible debut at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
