Santa Teresa, NM

90 pounds of bologna seized and destroyed at Santa Teresa port

By Scott Brown
 5 days ago

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized thousands of opioid pills and dozens of pounds of bologna at the port of Santa Teresa on Thursday. A 34-year-old woman arrived from Mexico at the port of entry and didn’t declare anything at the first point of inspection.

When the woman’s vehicle was sent to the second inspection point, officers found 92 bottles containing 4,600 pills of Tramadol as well as 10 rolls of prohibited pork bologna that were stashed under the seats of the vehicle. The meat weighed a total of 90 pounds.

The woman was issued a civil penalty and the medication and bologna were seized. CBP agents destroyed the bologna as is USDA regulations. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, Mexican bologna is prohibited in the U.S. because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.

