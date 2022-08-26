ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FggfT_0hWwhRVe00

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat.

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby Indian Center. The suspect identified as Bobby James Henry was arrested. The victim is still hospitalized. It is unknown if the two know each other or what led to the fight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
Farmington Local News

The Innate Nature of A Dog

Many scientific studies show the mental and physical benefits of petting a dog or a cat, and many hospitals have created or joined pet therapy programs to offer that service to their patients. San Juan Regional Medical Center works with Pet Partners to provide trained therapy dog volunteers to patients and caregivers alike. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Big Idea Makerspace and Northern Edge Casino Hotel
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

La Plata County testing four-day work week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – La Plata County will try out a four-day work week. Starting Sept. 12, the county clerk and recorder’s office will be only on Monday through Thursday as the county launches a new pilot program. That schedule will run through the end of the year. The county will then review the program to see […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, NM
KRQE News 13

San Juan Regional Medical Center expanding classes for parents

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center’s childbirth center is expanding its class offerings for new and expectant parents. That new class is called Postpartum Care and Concerns and is open to mothers who have recently delivered and expecting mothers in their third trimester. Topics covered will include what to expect during the postpartum […]
FARMINGTON, NM
CBS Denver

Montezuma County candidate campaigns on anti-trans policies

A candidate running for sheriff in Montezuma County told a crowd Monday that if elected, he would put armed deputies in classrooms to make sure teachers do not teach critical race theory or gender issues and for deputies to teach a class on the Constitution.  The comments came at a town hall-style meet-and-greet event for Odis Sikes in Montezuma County. A parent asked for Sikes' comment on diversity curriculum. "Will you stand for our kids? Will you go into the junior high and tell the principal that he cannot use this transgender crap on our kids?" a parent asked Sikes....
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy