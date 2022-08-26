Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat.

The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby Indian Center. The suspect identified as Bobby James Henry was arrested. The victim is still hospitalized. It is unknown if the two know each other or what led to the fight.

