Police searching for man who robbed bank in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Allegheny County.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard in Brookline at around 11:47 a.m.

Authorities said a man demanded money with a note at a bank in the area and threatened to use a gun.

No gun was seen during the robbery.

Officials said the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Man released from prison after serving 36 years for crime he didn’t commit According to Innocence Project New Orleans, the blood and bodily fluids of the case proved Sullivan Walter was not the rapist. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group