Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car
Bubba Wallace didn't sugarcoat his anger on Sunday at Daytona after being involved in the big crash near the end of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Cubs' David Bote: Back in big leagues
The Cubs recalled Bote from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Bote will rejoin the Cubs as a September call-up after a month-long stint at Triple-A, where he slashed .224/.291/.368 across 20 games. Though Bote is still under contract through 2024, the Cubs seemingly don't view him as a key piece of their rebuilding effort and likely won't ask him to play on an everyday basis as he rejoins the big club. Instead, the 29-year-old is expected to serve as a utility infielder over the final five weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Retreats to bench
Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Gallo will hit the bench after he picked up starts in the corner outfield in seven of the past eight games. Over the last five of those starts, Gallo went a collective 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts, potentially stalling any momentum he might have had for unseating Chris Taylor in an everyday role in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Called up ahead of start
The Royals selected Mengden's contract from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the White Sox in Chicago. Kansas City had a spot on the 40-man roster already open, so no corresponding transaction was needed to add Mengden, who is one of the Royals' two September call-ups. The 29-year-old southpaw has previously made 48 big-league starts, though his last one came in 2020 with Oakland. While pitching primarily for Omaha this season, Mengden has produced a 4.55 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:50 K:BB across 91 frames. He could hold down a spot in the rotation until the Royals return Zack Greinke (forearm) from the 15-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Looks good at practice
Toney (leg) is practicing Wednesday and appears to be healthy, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery, and while he made it back on the field in late July for the early part of training camp, he then missed most of August with a leg injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he's hopeful Toney will be ready for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Scratched with back tightness
Perez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to back tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak during which he's gone 13-for-29 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs, but back tightness will prevent him from starting as scheduled Wednesday. It's unclear if the veteran catcher will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Surgery recommended
Belt received a second opinion on his right knee Tuesday and was recommended surgery, and he'll take the next 24 hours to weigh his options before deciding whether to undergo the procedure, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 34-year-old is battling chronic inflammation in his right...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Slater: Suffers dislocated finger
Slater was diagnosed with a dislocated left pinky finger after leaving Tuesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Slater walked during the opening frame and was caught off first base on a pickoff, and he dislocated his pinky on a head-first slide into second base. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus San Diego.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Zack Britton: Glute injury confirmed
Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com. This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
CBS Sports
Reds' Spencer Steer: Headed to big leagues
Steer was informed Wednesday that he'll be called up from Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Steer, a key part of the return for Tyler Mahle, hit .294/.375/.467 with seven doubles, three home runs and a steal in 23 games with Louisville following the trade to earn his first look at the highest level. The 24-year-old has slashed .274/.364/.515 with 23 homers and four steals in total across three stops this season. The Reds will likely be sure to maintain Steer's rookie status for next season -- keeping him under 131 at-bats the rest of the way -- but Steer figures to take over for the struggling Jose Barrero as the team's primary shortstop down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
