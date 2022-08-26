Spartanburg area high school football roundup, Week 1: Byrnes and Dorman move to 2-0

The second week of high school football in South Carolina is now over and it was a good one. Though lightning delayed most games in the Spartanburg-area, it wasn't able to stop a majority of these fantastic matchups from moving forward.

Check out a roundup of all the action below from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Spartanburg area:

BEST OF THE BEST: Pre-season All-Spartanburg area high school football first and second teams

WEEK 1: Dutch Fork edges Spartanburg in what could be a preview of the 2022 Upper State title game

TOP PERFORMERS: Top Week 1 high school football performers in the Spartanburg area

FINAL SCORES

Dutch Fork (2-0) 27, Spartanburg (0-2) 25

In a matchup between two of the best teams in the state, a walk-off field goal was the decider as the Silver Foxes barley edge past the Vikings. After Dutch Fork quarterback Aliam Appler went down early on, the Silver Foxes run game was their primary weapon, but it was the Vikings offense that chewed chunks of the clock with quarterback Raheim Jeter leading the way for Spartanburg. In the end this game lived up to the billing, despite the two hour delayed kick off.

Byrnes (2-0) 54, Chapman (0-2) 7

Led by quarterback Colby Shaw who threw four touchdowns and 234 yards, the Rebels were able to handle the lower classification Chapman Panthers. Rebel receiver Kyai Cook caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, while defensive lineman Chris Foster led the defense with six tackles and a sack. Also Byrnes' Armoni Weaver returned a punt for a touchdown.

Dorman (2-0) 42, North Augusta (0-2) 28

Another huge game on the ground for the Cavaliers as they rushed for a total of 198 yards, but Dorman was more efficient through the air with 226 yards passing. Running back Kendell Lewis contributed in both facets of the offense, rushing for 118 yards and catching one pass for a 84-yard touchdown, while fellow back Demarius Foster scored two touchdowns on the ground to go along with his 82 yards rushing.

Broome (1-1) 54, Chesnee (0-2) 28

The Centurions get their first win of the season over county rivals Chesnee, and at one point scored 40 unanswered points in the game. Led by freshman running back Jaylen McGill, who ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, who had a total of 318 yards and four touchdowns. In total Broome were able to gain 516 yards against the Eagles.

Landrum (1-0) 34, Berea (0-1) 3

In their season opener, the Cardinals were able to establish the run in their signature triple-option based offense. Running back Colton Link had a huge game rushing for 175 yards and three touchdowns on just ten carries.

Woodruff 31 (2-0), Fountain Inn (0-2) 0

The Wolverines continue to make their case as the best AAA team in Spartanburg after this win over Fountain Inn. Led by quarterback Carson Tucker who threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 7-9 passing and receiver DJ Nash who caught four passes for 88 yards and touchdown.

Mauldin (1-0) 20, Boiling Springs (0-2) 7

Boiling Springs fall in their home opener to Mauldin in coach Matt Reels first chance to play in front of the Bulldog faithful.

St. Joseph's (2-0) 35, Blacksburg (0-2) 7

Blacksburg fall to their old region foe St. Joseph's on the road.

Gaffney (0-1) at Union County (1-0), cancelled

Due to lightning this game at Union County kicked off, but was quickly halted then eventually cancelled.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg area high school football roundup, Week 1: Byrnes and Dorman move to 2-0