Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Related
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
Elementary Trivia with the Daytime Chicago staff
As the kids all ease back into school, we thought we’d put on our thinking caps and try our hand at some trivia. Let’s see if the Daytime Chicago crew is smarter than a 5th grader.
Less rainfall in Chicago’s Loop?
Looking at radar during heavy rains, it seems as though Chicago’s Loop does not get as much rain as the northwest or southern suburbs do. Is this just a coincidence? Is it my imagination?. Mike, Lake County, Ill. Dear Mike,. Averaged over enough time, perhaps a few years, the...
30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green
The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
North Side salon doubles as art gallery
CHICAGO — Lincoln Square’s rock-‘n-roll-style salon has new digs on Monstrose Avenue. Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop is both a salon for the edgy haircuts, vivid colors, extensions beard trims and an art gallery in an inclusive and creative space. Not be confused with a garage or...
CTA crime: Family attacked, robbed by mob outside 95th Street Red Line station
A Chicago mother said she, her daughter and her daughter's cousin were attacked and robbed by a mob of people outside a CTA Red Line stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Digestive Care
Chicago's Very Own source for breaking news, weather, sports and entertainment.
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop
CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Pro Photographer Barry Butler Unveils 2023 Calendar
If you’re from Chicago you’ve probably seen at least one of his photos and today, there’s even more where that came from. Beloved photographer Barry Butler joins us to debut his 2023 calendar by unveiling the photos for the first time as well as talk about a new exhibit.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Chicago man charged with robbing Brookfield pharmacy
Darryl L. Oliver, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly robbed a Brookfield pharmacy at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 30. A second suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man who reportedly drive the getaway car, was also arrested, said...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
Severe thunderstorm watch #524 has been extended east to include more of the Chicago Metropolitan area including Cook County and the City of Chicago
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 324 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ITHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5