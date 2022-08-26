ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Less rainfall in Chicago’s Loop?

Looking at radar during heavy rains, it seems as though Chicago’s Loop does not get as much rain as the northwest or southern suburbs do. Is this just a coincidence? Is it my imagination?. Mike, Lake County, Ill. Dear Mike,. Averaged over enough time, perhaps a few years, the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green

The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
WGN TV

North Side salon doubles as art gallery

CHICAGO — Lincoln Square’s rock-‘n-roll-style salon has new digs on Monstrose Avenue. Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop is both a salon for the edgy haircuts, vivid colors, extensions beard trims and an art gallery in an inclusive and creative space. Not be confused with a garage or...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue#Tripadvisor Reviews#Chinese Restaurants#Food Hall#Food Drink#Americans
NBC Chicago

Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN News

Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Pro Photographer Barry Butler Unveils 2023 Calendar

If you’re from Chicago you’ve probably seen at least one of his photos and today, there’s even more where that came from. Beloved photographer Barry Butler joins us to debut his 2023 calendar by unveiling the photos for the first time as well as talk about a new exhibit.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Chicago man charged with robbing Brookfield pharmacy

Darryl L. Oliver, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly robbed a Brookfield pharmacy at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 30. A second suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man who reportedly drive the getaway car, was also arrested, said...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm watch #524 has been extended east to include more of the Chicago Metropolitan area including Cook County and the City of Chicago

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 324 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ITHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy