SkySports
Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash
South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston
Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston. The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56...
SkySports
England set 'benchmark' against South Africa as skipper Ben Stokes encourages 'positive mindset'
Ben Stokes hailed a 'benchmark' performance from England as they responded to defeat at Lord's with a dominant three-day win over South Africa in Manchester. The skipper was at the heart of all Brendon McCullum's side did well as he set the tone at the crease with a clinical century while collecting four wickets across the contest to help the hosts level the series.
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's
A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
SkySports
Phoebe Graham's The Hundred Blog: Manchester Originals star 'chuffed' with debut wicket of Ellyse Perry
Phoebe Graham reflects on making Australia superstar Ellyse Perry her first wicket for Manchester Originals and how belief is high as her side target a play-off spot in The Hundred... It's the final week of The Hundred and it's still all to play for. Pride, passion and most importantly that...
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
SkySports
England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes combine to fire England to series-levelling success
Ben Stokes was at the heart of a stunning, series-levelling second Test win for England, while Ben Foakes and James Anderson were among the other star performers as we dish out our player ratings from Emirates Old Trafford... Zak Crawley - 7 38. Progress. Not many can have been reassured...
SkySports
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray makes positive start to his campaign in New York by defeating Francisco Cerundolo
Andy Murray showed no signs of his recent cramping issues as he rolled past 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday. The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the north American hard courts this season and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.
SkySports
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger
Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
SkySports
Irish St Leger: Quickthorn to skip Ireland trip as Hughie Morrison looks to France and Ascot Champions Day
Lonsdale Cup hero Quickthorn is likely to skip the Irish St Leger, with Hughie Morrison eyeing up riches in France as well as the traditional curtain-call for the staying division at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day. The five-year-old took advantage of the absence of Stradivarius and Trueshan when romping...
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
SkySports
Liam Livingstone ruled out of The Hundred with ankle injury on same day he is picked first in BBL draft
England white-ball star Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred with an ankle injury. Livingstone will be replaced in the Birmingham Phoenix squad by Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger, who joins the team immediately ahead of their home fixture against Manchester Originals on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Tyrone's Conor McKenna to return to AFL | Colin O'Riordan retires from Australian Rules
The Tyrone footballers are set to receive a significant setback with Conor McKenna returning to Australian Rules. McKenna played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020. He then came home and made an immediate impact for the Red Hands, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2021. The Eglish...
SkySports
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
SkySports
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton shoulders blame for Fernando Alonso clash and responds to 'idiot' insult
Lewis Hamilton said it was "nice to know" how Fernando Alonso felt about him following their first-lap clash at the Belgian Grand Prix which drew a sharp rebuke from the Alpine driver. The pair came together at Les Combes as Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Alonso, briefly...
SkySports
Grand Prix de Deauville: Botanik downs Arc contender Stay Foolish as Hollie Doyle strikes on Tempus
Andre Fabre's Botanik is likely to get his passport stamped in the near future having continued his progression by landing the Lucien Barriere Grand Prix de Deauville on Sunday. One of Japan's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hopefuls, Stay Foolish, was sent forward by Cristian Demuro and led the select...
SkySports
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
SkySports
What's going wrong for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa? Style questions, formation changes and injuries all part of slow start
Aston Villa are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League after losing three of their first four matches - and now face daunting tests against Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa supporters booed off their side following defeat at home to West Ham and Steven Gerrard is coming under...
