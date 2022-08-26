WT celebrates annual gift from Paul Engler foundation’s $80 million endowment

CANYON — Celebrating its fifth year of an $80 million endowment, West Texas A&M University (WT) had its annual presentation Friday at its campus in Canyon of a $1 million check from Dr. Paul Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation.

A pledge of $1 million a year from Engler and the foundation for the next 80 years, which was split between the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, will to go toward scholarship funds totaling $500,000 annually. The endowment has also been used to make the construction of the Agricultural Sciences Complex a possibility, expanding on the northeast area of WT’s campus.

Two other projects that have come to fruition due to the generous donation to the university from the Engler Foundation include the Veterinary Education, Research and Outreach and Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory facilities that have been constructed. Those soon will be joined by the new Texas A&M University AgriLife Research and Extension Center. The Natural Sciences building also expanded into a newly renovated facility on campus.

Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation announced this gift to the university in 2017 to go to both the schools of business and agriculture.

WT President Walter Wendler spoke about the importance of the Engler commitment to his university and its impact on student outcomes at WT.

“Through the two colleges named for Paul and his late wife Virginia, initiatives across the campus are taking place initiated by the Engler Foundation gifts. Gifts like Paul’s ensure students have access to exceptional educational experiences and faculty can focus research efforts on issues that make WT a regional research institution," Wendler said. “We want to take the knowledge and solutions we discover here to the world.”

Engler said that this gift is so important for a regional university that serves an area as spread out as the Texas Panhandle and its surrounding communities because of the impact it can have on the educational needs of the region. He said that many larger institutions get much more in endowments, but a donation of this amount creates so much more opportunity for WT.

Stating that this endowment has helped propel the WT Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business to become the largest enrolled college on campus, Engler says that he can already see the results from this major investment for the school.

Engler said this investment had been an impetus in getting other endowments for the school.

“What makes this gift so important was at the time it was given, it was the largest single donation to any Texas university; this gift creates a seed corn that ensures that regional universities have an important role to play in our society,” Engler said.

He said that its important for students to have access to a world-class education for the betterment of all, and that these donations work to make it happen.

Addressing the public perception of endowments by many that they should be taxed or that they do not benefit students in reducing the cost of college, Engler spoke about what endowments do for his university.

“Endowments are important to all universities. Some universities have very large endowments, but those endowments become investments for the future of the university. Some people act like we can use those endowments to reduce the cost of education, but I would argue that endowments already make this happen. The beauty of the endowment is we are using that money to create scholarships; the amount of money deposited into the endowment account produces fuel every year to help students with the interest it earns.”

Engler emphasized that those who feel that endowments should be taxed do not really understand the overall benefit to the students at these schools that endowments create.

“To do away with this or to diminish the power of endowments to individual givers, it really hurts higher education in the long-term,“ Engler said.

Paul Engler, who was granted an honorary doctorate at WT’s May commencement ceremonies, is a pioneer of the Texas cattle-feeding industry, and he has received numerous honors and recognition throughout his career. Virginia J. Engler was a dedicated philanthropist throughout her life who loved helping people and shared her kindness and generosity with everyone she met.

Paul Engler was on hand to present the check to the university for the endowment Friday. He spoke about his commitment to funding education at WT.

“This gift is being stewarded to enhance WT’s presence as an outstanding regional research university,” Engler said. “Since 2017, when the gift was initially given, endowments in both colleges have increased almost threefold. There is so much to be proud of within these two colleges. I am thankful for our great leadership that focuses on student success and educational attainment, faculty research and new professorships. The learning environment is outstanding, and I am confident that we have a solid future with WT."

Engler said he prefers to think about his gift to the university as a long-term investment in education.

“I do not look at this as an outright gift; I look at this as an investment that will bring a payoff to the community and beyond,” Engler said. “We are getting excellent students in these programs that will be a benefit to the Panhandle and beyond.”

Asked if he felt that his investment would inspire others to do the same to support education, Engler hoped that would be the end result of his foundation’s gift.

“We feel that our gift kind of got the ball rolling, and the public has been very receptive in the area with their investments to the university," he said. "We hope our commitment long term to the university becomes an incentive to others in the community wanting to do the same to fund education.”