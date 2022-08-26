Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Related
30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green
The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
Elementary Trivia with the Daytime Chicago staff
As the kids all ease back into school, we thought we’d put on our thinking caps and try our hand at some trivia. Let’s see if the Daytime Chicago crew is smarter than a 5th grader.
North Side salon doubles as art gallery
CHICAGO — Lincoln Square’s rock-‘n-roll-style salon has new digs on Monstrose Avenue. Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop is both a salon for the edgy haircuts, vivid colors, extensions beard trims and an art gallery in an inclusive and creative space. Not be confused with a garage or...
Battle of the Bartenders at 21c Museum Hotel
Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the Battle Of The Bartenders, a fun night of cocktails, art and live entertainment. Here to preview the event and show off the signature cocktail is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker. 21c Museum Hotel Chicago:. 55 E. Ontario St. Instagram @21chotelchicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Less rainfall in Chicago’s Loop?
Looking at radar during heavy rains, it seems as though Chicago’s Loop does not get as much rain as the northwest or southern suburbs do. Is this just a coincidence? Is it my imagination?. Mike, Lake County, Ill. Dear Mike,. Averaged over enough time, perhaps a few years, the...
Midday Fix: Chicago Jazz Festival Preview
In the lead-up to the Labor Day performances, don’t miss free Jazz concerts happening at local venues across the city, August 23 – 31, as part of the Chicago Jazz Festival. Supported by DCASE through the Citywide Jazz Community Funding Program, the venues participating include The South Side Jazz Coalition, Hungry Brain, Constellation, Sleeping Village, The Birdhouse Inc., Live the Spirit Residency, 51st Street Business Association, Museum of Contemporary Art, Elastic Arts Foundation and The Whistler.
Fallen officer Ella French honored with canine statue memorial on her birthday
CHICAGO — Fallen officer Ella French was honored Wednesday with the dedication of a canine statue memorial at the district headquarters where she worked. “Officers, family and friends to honor Ella on her 31st birthday,” said CPD communications director Tom Ahern in a tweet Wednesday. “A canine memorial will be prominently displayed in the 10th […]
Downers Grove drag show Bingo night draws criticism, praise
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. —Downers Grove drag show Bingo night has drawn both criticism and praise. Despite there being pushback in the community, the library is standing by its decision to hold the event, which is already at capacity. The event falls on National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. Supporters have praised the library for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
JB Pritzker and Stephanie Trussell make campaign stops in the Loop and Garfield Park
CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign for re-election stopped in the Loop Tuesday. Pritzker visited Planned Parenthood where he continued to focus on reproductive rights as one of the central points to his campaign. “I believe to my core that reproductive rights are human rights,” Pritzker said. Lt. Governor candidate Stephanie Trussell represented the GOP […]
‘Chicago’s Best Jazz Band’ talks latest album and show
For more than fifteen years, the Chris Green Quartet has played across the city, released over nine albums, and was named Chicago’s best jazz band by Chicago Reader. Founder Chris Greene is here to tell us about their latest album, shows and the many other genres they play. City...
Pro Photographer Barry Butler Unveils 2023 Calendar
If you’re from Chicago you’ve probably seen at least one of his photos and today, there’s even more where that came from. Beloved photographer Barry Butler joins us to debut his 2023 calendar by unveiling the photos for the first time as well as talk about a new exhibit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport
CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare. The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots […]
The top paying, in-demand and most popular college majors of 2022
CHICAGO — Most college students don’t have to declare a major until the end of their sophomore or beginning their junior years. It’s a big decision that can also be extremely stressful because of the impact it will have on the student’s future career path. Career...
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop
CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
How to make Dee’s Place signature Soul Roll
If you’ve been craving some soul food, today we’ve got you covered. Chef Pedro and Dee the owner of Dee’s Place are over in the Studio 41 kitchen. They’re going to show us how to make their signature soul rolls. 2600 Navy Blvd, Glenview. Facebook Dee’s...
First 7 members of civilian CPD oversight committee appointed
CHICAGO — After a long delay, Monday was the first steps to create a civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department. Mayor Lightfoot appointed the first seven members of the interim Community Commission for Public Safety. It comes 13 months after City Council passed civilian oversight of CPD. “The...
First human case, death of West Nile virus in 2022 confirmed in Cook County
Last year, five people died in Illinois as a result of the virus.
Tri-State Tollway construction leaving one family feeling ‘bulldozed’
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — A noisy problem is building in Western Springs. John and Alex Rimmele bought their family’s home over 25 years ago. Outside, just 20 feet away, stands a noise wall, and then the Tri-State Tollway. Their home — a three-story tree house — has been dubbed by friends and family as the […]
ComEd looks to fill 75 entry-level clean energy jobs
CHICAGO — ComEd is looking for diverse applicants for in-demand clean energy jobs, the company announced Tuesday. Up to 75 jobs entry-level positions are being offered for the company’s overhead helper positions that “will play a critical role in bringing power to their communities,” representatives said.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0