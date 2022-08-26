ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green

The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

North Side salon doubles as art gallery

CHICAGO — Lincoln Square’s rock-‘n-roll-style salon has new digs on Monstrose Avenue. Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop is both a salon for the edgy haircuts, vivid colors, extensions beard trims and an art gallery in an inclusive and creative space. Not be confused with a garage or...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Battle of the Bartenders at 21c Museum Hotel

Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the Battle Of The Bartenders, a fun night of cocktails, art and live entertainment. Here to preview the event and show off the signature cocktail is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker. 21c Museum Hotel Chicago:. 55 E. Ontario St. Instagram @21chotelchicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Less rainfall in Chicago’s Loop?

Looking at radar during heavy rains, it seems as though Chicago’s Loop does not get as much rain as the northwest or southern suburbs do. Is this just a coincidence? Is it my imagination?. Mike, Lake County, Ill. Dear Mike,. Averaged over enough time, perhaps a few years, the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Chicago Jazz Festival Preview

In the lead-up to the Labor Day performances, don’t miss free Jazz concerts happening at local venues across the city, August 23 – 31, as part of the Chicago Jazz Festival. Supported by DCASE through the Citywide Jazz Community Funding Program, the venues participating include The South Side Jazz Coalition, Hungry Brain, Constellation, Sleeping Village, The Birdhouse Inc., Live the Spirit Residency, 51st Street Business Association, Museum of Contemporary Art, Elastic Arts Foundation and The Whistler.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Downers Grove drag show Bingo night draws criticism, praise

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. —Downers Grove drag show Bingo night has drawn both criticism and praise. Despite there being pushback in the community, the library is standing by its decision to hold the event, which is already at capacity. The event falls on National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. Supporters have praised the library for […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

‘Chicago’s Best Jazz Band’ talks latest album and show

For more than fifteen years, the Chris Green Quartet has played across the city, released over nine albums, and was named Chicago’s best jazz band by Chicago Reader. Founder Chris Greene is here to tell us about their latest album, shows and the many other genres they play. City...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Pro Photographer Barry Butler Unveils 2023 Calendar

If you’re from Chicago you’ve probably seen at least one of his photos and today, there’s even more where that came from. Beloved photographer Barry Butler joins us to debut his 2023 calendar by unveiling the photos for the first time as well as talk about a new exhibit.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare. The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

How to make Dee’s Place signature Soul Roll

If you’ve been craving some soul food, today we’ve got you covered. Chef Pedro and Dee the owner of Dee’s Place are over in the Studio 41 kitchen. They’re going to show us how to make their signature soul rolls. 2600 Navy Blvd, Glenview. Facebook Dee’s...
GLENVIEW, IL
WGN TV

First 7 members of civilian CPD oversight committee appointed

CHICAGO — After a long delay, Monday was the first steps to create a civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department. Mayor Lightfoot appointed the first seven members of the interim Community Commission for Public Safety. It comes 13 months after City Council passed civilian oversight of CPD. “The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

ComEd looks to fill 75 entry-level clean energy jobs

CHICAGO — ComEd is looking for diverse applicants for in-demand clean energy jobs, the company announced Tuesday. Up to 75 jobs entry-level positions are being offered for the company’s overhead helper positions that “will play a critical role in bringing power to their communities,” representatives said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

