ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The scores are in for FNTD Week 2

By Darcie Loreno, Jordan Unger, John Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVkbl_0hWwgrnZ00

(WJW) — Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football featured some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.

Check the latest high school football scores here.

This week’s Game of the Week matchup was Painesville Riverside at Aurora, a pair of perennial playoff contenders. The Game 2 poll had one of the closest votes in Friday Night Touchdown history.

Both teams came off of successes in Week 1, with Aurora’s 38-6 win over Euclid and Riverside’s 35-7 win over Perry.

FOX 8’s own Ken Carman had an interesting encounter on the way to Aurora to cover the game.

You can watch that in the video above.

After edging out Solon last week by one point at home, the Hudson Explorers welcomed the Euclid Panthers to Hudson Memorial Stadium. Euclid was coming off a 38- 6 loss at home to Avon and tried to upset Hudson – a team Euclid defeated last fall at home.

The Medina Bees were buzzing after a dominant 33-10 win against Warren Harding in Week 1, but the Avon Eagles were hungry after last week’s game in Florida was stopped in the first quarter due to lightning deals.

Since Avon scored the game’s only touchdown and the opposing team deciding not to resume the game the next day, the Eagles were issued a forfeited victory to go 1-0 on the season after just a few minutes of game action.

Road closures, traffic tips ahead of Saturday Browns preseason game

Finally, a monster matchup on a neutral site field in downtown Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium – Mentor Cardinals versus St. Ignatius Wildcats.

Mentor knocked off Canton McKinley last week by seven points, while Ignatius’s game last week against Springfield was canceled due to lightning. These schools met twice last year with Mentor winning in Week 2 at home, 28-26, before the Wildcats won the rematch in the first round of the playoffs, 35-32

Join P.J. Ziegler , Ken Carman , John Telich , the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and John Sabol every Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX 8 for highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Dave Logan, former Browns receiver with ‘Kardiac Kids,’ to face St. Edward with Colorado state champ Cherry Creek

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the last 30 years, former Browns wide receiver Dave Logan has kept busy in his hometown of Denver. When he is not working for the Broncos as one of their radio commentators, he is coaching high school football around Colorado. His team at Cherry Creek is coming off its third straight state championship in Colorado’s largest division for high school football. To make a run at a fourth straight title and qualify for the playoffs, Logan said he became antsy last winter with an unfilled opening on his schedule.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Florida, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Avon High School wrestler dies in weekend car accident

AVON, Ohio — The Avon Local School District is mourning the loss of Kaleb Keffer, a 16-year-old high school junior who died in a car accident this past weekend. Superintendent Ben Hodge confirms Kaleb died Saturday after being seriously injured in the crash. Hodge expressed his "great sadness" at Kaleb's passing and the board of education asked the community to keep the Keffer family in their thoughts and prayers.
AVON, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland

Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Browns#Eagles#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Riverside#The Euclid Panthers#Hudson#The Medina Bees
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy