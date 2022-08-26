ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

This College Has Had The Most NBA First-Round Picks

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLHWR_0hWwgoOc00

According to the NCAA, the University of Kentucky has had the most NBA Draft first-round picks out of any college. Current NBA stars such as Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) played for Kentucky.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Every year there are 30 players selected in the first-round of the NBA Draft.

During every draft, there are players selected in the first-round from familiar schools.

Duke, North Carolina, UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas and others are all historic basketball programs that have first-round picks almost every year.

According to the NCAA, Kentucky has had more first-round picks than any other college basketball program.

As of right now, they have produced 57 first-round picks, while the next closest schools are Duke and North Carolina (tied at 53 first-round picks).

After those three schools, there is a big drop off.

UCLA has the fourth most first-round picks of all-time, but they have only had 40.

There are 24 players in the NBA right now, who have played for Kentucky.

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) were both All-Stars last season.

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and in 2020 he won the NBA Championship.

Other notable Wildcats currently in the NBA include: John Wall (Los Angeles Clippers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

John Calipari has been the head coach of the team since 2009.

Miraculously, he has coached all of the named players above.

They were already a historical school, but what he has been able to do with the program is remarkable.

The most recent NCAA Championship for the program came in 2012 when they had Davis on the team.

Comments / 3

Common Sense isn't that Common!
4d ago

Easy to get 1 and done that only want to play in the NBA and 1 player in that shouldn't even count because he never played a game last year for them and that's why they lost to a #15 seed! Plus Coach CAL can recruit but sure can't do much as far as winning championships!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
John Calipari
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Julius Randle
Hoops Rumors

Celtics interested in Carmelo Anthony after Danilo Gallinari injury?

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best offensive players available on the market in the NBA right now. Last season, in his lone campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. By any objective measure, he is a reliable and consistent offensive spark plug off the bench at this point in his career.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Ncaa Championship#Duke#Wildcats
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Target In Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Knicks

Offseason rumors have returned after a month-long slowdown on the trade market, exploring Russell Westbrook’s potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Although head coach Darvin Ham seems to be preparing for the possibility of Westbrook remaining on the roster come 2022-23 tip-off, the Lakers are reportedly still considering options that would allow them to part ways with the 33-year-old guard and strengthen their roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kentucky basketball faces 'pressure-packed' 2022-23, CBS Sports says

Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season with monster expectations after returning two starters from last year's team, including reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. And CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander, in a look at the biggest storylines for this season, pointed to the pressure the Wildcats will face. “It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NCAA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy