Kevin White blasts Auburn in bizarre statement after Allen Greene resigns: 'a death blow moment'

AUBURN — Auburn has been through the wringer of public criticism plenty before when it comes to mismanagement in college sports.

A prominent former athletics director was the latest to take aim.

Kevin White called Auburn "truly legendary" for its "political dysfunction" in a bizarre and strongly worded statement Friday after Auburn announced that Allen Greene is stepping down as AD. White's administrative career included AD stints at Arizona State, Notre Dame and Duke. He was the first AD for whom Greene, a Notre Dame alum, worked.

White called Greene a "rockstar leader" and concluded that Auburn's failure to keep him is "a death blow moment" that puts AU in "the cat bird seat." Greene's contract was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023, and new AU President Chris Roberts had given no indication that an extension was coming.

Greene was Auburn AD for more than four years, during which he fired former football coach Gus Malzahn and hired Bryan Harsin.

Here is the full statement from White, edited for clarity with the removal of several unnecessary quotations.

GREENE'S TENURE Allen Greene steps down as Auburn AD with no contract renewal in sight

AUBURN NIL TJ Finley will sign autographs at a store that sells motorcycles ... but no, it's not related to his recent moped arrest

AUBURN FOOTBALL Cam Riley is the largest Auburn linebacker in almost 20 years. He's getting his chance to start now.

"For what it's worth, the announcement via Auburn University today is terribly disturbing to say the very least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful! The apparent political dysfunction within Auburn is truly legendary. More specifically, this particular leadership transition unequivocally ascends Auburn to the 'cat bird' seat, in terms of being tone deaf, nationally. Of course, Allen and Christy Greene and their beautiful family will undoubtedly take the high road, for Allen is among the classiest and most talented individuals in terms of emotional, intellectual and decency competence, who drips with integrity while standing on a non-negotiable, high moral and ethical platform. Allen is clearly a rockstar leader within the broader college athletics landscape! Therefore, this is clearly a death blow moment, as the greater enterprise of college athletics swirls via unprecedented chaos!"

Kevin White's son, current Tennessee AD Danny White, piggy-backed on those sentiments with a tweet congratulating Greene for no longer being at Auburn.

"Congratulations @AGreeneIV for getting the heck out of a crazy situation for greener pastures!" Danny White tweeted. "I admire how you managed that chaos with class & integrity. Look forward to seeing your next chapter!"

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Kevin White blasts Auburn in bizarre statement after Allen Greene resigns: 'a death blow moment'