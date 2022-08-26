ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Jehovah’s Witnesses to return to door-to-door ministry for first time since before COVID-19 pandemic

By Joey Gill
WTNH
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are returning to their trademark door-to-door ministry for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

According to the organization, it will mark “the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations” across the country and will be “just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.”

Houses of worship, called Kingdom Halls, were reopened on April 1, 2022. Witnessing in public places resumed on May 31, 2022 and in-person conventions are being planned for 2023.

The Jehovah’s Witness organization called the suspension “unprecedented.”

“Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars and global unrest, but COVID-19 demanded a different response,” said the organization in a statement.

During the pandemic, virtual meetings and conventions continued while the ministry continued communicating through letters, phone calls, and virtual Bible studies.

“This has led to growth in meeting attendance and the number of congregants, with more than 400,000 newly baptized witnesses joining the ranks of 120,000 congregations globally in just the first two years of the pandemic,” said the organization.

“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives, said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again — person-to-person, face-to-face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses will return going door-to-door beginning Sept. 1.

