Hudson Gibbs Headed for UCF, Playing for Dad
The Knights landed a unique football commitment on Friday.
Oftentimes a college football coach will have to go a long way to recruit a prospect. Going from the East Coast to the West Coast is common for some college coaches when seeking out talent.
For UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator David Gibbs , the latest target was probably a little bit easier than hopping on a plane and flying across the United States.
A class of 2023 prospect that plays safety for Winter Park (Fla.) High School, Hudson Gibbs will eventually be playing directly for his father. That’s a unique aspect to playing the game of football, being coached by one’s dad.
Congratulations to Hudson for earning a preferred walk-on position for the Knights. Who knows, perhaps one day he will earn a scholarship with UCF Football.
Many former Knights came to Orlando as walk-ons before creating their own niche and becoming top-notch players. Current tight end Alec Holler is a great example. He became a key cog with the 2021 UCF Football team, and he’s expected to help the Knights again this fall during his fifth-year season.
Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart
Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram
Comments / 0