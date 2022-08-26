ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company

By Olivia Casey
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Johnson sent email messages to employees as a part of a dispute with a Connecticut financial company in August 2020 where she threatened to locate, confront, and murder the company’s president.

Johnson was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri in August of 2020, and in June, she pled guilty to making interstate threats.

She is currently detained.

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme

Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gov. Lamont declares Aug. 31 Overdose Awareness Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont declared on Wednesday that Aug. 31 will now be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut, to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of addiction and overdoses. Addiction and subsequent overdosing is a nationwide struggle, especially when it involves opioids. In light of this, Gov. Lamont is encouraging […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
ATLANTA, GA
Conn. reaches $60M settlement with Frontier over misleading practices

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced a $60 million settlement with Frontier Communications over the company’s DSL service. The settlement will dramatically expand access to high-speed internet for Frontier customers in economically distressed communities, end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge, and force significant improvement in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
