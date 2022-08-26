Body-Worn Camera From Deputy-Involved Shooting In Florida Released

The body-worn camera footage from a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Florida was released on Friday.

“As part of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to transparency, it is our policy to release body-worn camera video within 30 days of a critical incident, including deputy-involved shootings. We think it’s important for members of our community to view the entirety of what is released, rather than rely on short snippets in the media,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The video below is from a deputy-involved shooting on August 6, 2022, when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired at the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail.

Two people had been shot before deputies arrived. When deputies arrived on the scene, they encountered a man – later identified as Dylan Jimenez – with a gunshot wound.

As they approached him to render medical aid, deputies were alerted to another man nearby who was holding a gun. Deputies directed that man – later identified as Bryan Richardson – to drop the gun. When he did not comply, one deputy fired his weapon.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. All three people who were shot were taken to the hospital. Dylan Jimenez and Bryan Richardson died from their injuries. The third person survived. The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on paid, temporary administrative leave.

Beginning at 2:07 in the video, the gun is visible in the left hand of the man in the black pants and purple shirt near the top left of the frame. At 2:22 in the video, the first of several people can be heard warning the deputies that the man has a gun and was pointing it at people.

WARNING: The video below is graphic and contains language

The video is being released pursuant to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Release of Video Recordings in Critical Incidents policy. The investigation into the shooting is still underway.

