ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Rising Digest: New Phoenix manager Guerra's home debut is Wednesday

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 9 days ago

Phoenix Rising returns home Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Rio Grande Valley Toros at Wild Horse Pass. It will be the home debut for new manager Juan Guerra, whose first game in charge last weekend ended in a disappointing 3-1 loss at El Paso. The match dropped Rising to eight points outside of the playoff places. However, with three games in hand and nine to play, Rising (8-5-12) are still optimistic in their chase for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

RGV sits just one point ahead of Phoenix in the Western Conference table and should pose an easier test than El Paso — although they are coming off a 5-0 win against Las Vegas on Saturday.

Despite being a favorable matchup, the game will bring back unwanted memories for Rising. Last fall, they were the Western Conference’s best team in the regular season but saw their title aspirations end in a penalty shootout loss against the Toros in the first round of the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAcvf_0hWwfzpA00

Phoenix to take on El Paso on the road

Phoenix Rising takes on El Paso Locomotive on the road Saturday night. The match is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona Extra and ESPN+.

It’s the first match in charge for new Rising manager Juan Guerra , who was hired on Monday. Guerra was an assistant under the recently-departed Rick Schantz last season before leaving to manage Oakland Roots for the first five months of this campaign.

Guerra joins a Phoenix team that is at a critical juncture in its season. They still have 10 games to play in the regular season but sit three places and five points out of playoff position. If Rising miss out, it would be their first season without a playoff berth since 2016.

Read more: With Guerra hire, Phoenix Rising show a desire to win this season

To that end, Saturday’s match is a critical one. El Paso currently occupies the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. A win would put Phoenix in a reasonably comfortable position, while a loss would open the gap between them and the playoffs to eight points.

The two clubs last faced off back on June 11 in Phoenix. Rising lost, 1-0, on the night, with center-back Manuel Madrid being sent off in the 68th minute.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rising Digest: New Phoenix manager Guerra's home debut is Wednesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Madrid
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy