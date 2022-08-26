Rising Digest: New Phoenix manager Guerra's home debut is Wednesday

Phoenix Rising returns home Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Rio Grande Valley Toros at Wild Horse Pass. It will be the home debut for new manager Juan Guerra, whose first game in charge last weekend ended in a disappointing 3-1 loss at El Paso. The match dropped Rising to eight points outside of the playoff places. However, with three games in hand and nine to play, Rising (8-5-12) are still optimistic in their chase for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

RGV sits just one point ahead of Phoenix in the Western Conference table and should pose an easier test than El Paso — although they are coming off a 5-0 win against Las Vegas on Saturday.

Despite being a favorable matchup, the game will bring back unwanted memories for Rising. Last fall, they were the Western Conference’s best team in the regular season but saw their title aspirations end in a penalty shootout loss against the Toros in the first round of the playoffs.

Phoenix to take on El Paso on the road

Phoenix Rising takes on El Paso Locomotive on the road Saturday night. The match is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona Extra and ESPN+.

It’s the first match in charge for new Rising manager Juan Guerra , who was hired on Monday. Guerra was an assistant under the recently-departed Rick Schantz last season before leaving to manage Oakland Roots for the first five months of this campaign.

Guerra joins a Phoenix team that is at a critical juncture in its season. They still have 10 games to play in the regular season but sit three places and five points out of playoff position. If Rising miss out, it would be their first season without a playoff berth since 2016.

To that end, Saturday’s match is a critical one. El Paso currently occupies the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. A win would put Phoenix in a reasonably comfortable position, while a loss would open the gap between them and the playoffs to eight points.

The two clubs last faced off back on June 11 in Phoenix. Rising lost, 1-0, on the night, with center-back Manuel Madrid being sent off in the 68th minute.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rising Digest: New Phoenix manager Guerra's home debut is Wednesday