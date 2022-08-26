ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

After lengthy legal battle, Iowa woman gets to keep $3.5 million jury awarded for defective hip implant

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

Just short of a decade after she first filed suit, an Iowa woman who had to have her hip replaced twice can keep the $3.5 million jury verdict she won from the manufacturer of the first device, a federal court has ruled.

Her suit was one of thousands nationwide, though only a limited number went to trial.

Fort Dodge resident Lori Nicholson underwent a hip replacement surgery in 2007, but four years later learned the original implant had failed and she would need another surgery.

Nicholson in 2013 sued Biomet Inc., the manufacturer of the M2a Magnum hip replacement, for defective design. The case went to trial in 2020, and the jury awarded her $3.55 million.

On August 24, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that verdict and rejected Biomet's request for a new trial. The court found evidence supported Nicholson's claim that Biomet rushed the untested device to market despite multiple warnings it might not be safe for patients.

Biomet, now known as Zimmer Biomet, after a 2015 acquisition, and its attorneys did not respond to messages requesting comment. A 2014 Reuters piece about settlements of other cases said that Biomet maintained that "the injuries, losses and damages were not due to its hip implants."

Lawsuit: defective implant shed metal particles into woman's body

As summarized by the appellate court, Nicholson's left hip was replaced in 2007 with an M2a Magnum joint made by Biomet. Four years later, she returned to her original surgeon with complaints of pain and a cyst on her hip.

In most hip implants, one or both parts of the joint are made of ceramic or plastic. For the M2a, though, both the ball and the socket are made of metal. Nicholson's surgeon determined that the metal-on-metal wear was releasing metal ions into her body, contributing both to the loosening of the replacement joint and the cyst. A test found that Nicholson's blood had six times the normal level of chromium in it.

For subscribers: First-of-its-kind Iowa law criminalizes fertility fraud, labeling some deceitful doctors as sex offenders

Nicholson had a second surgery to replace her first implant with a metal-on-plastic joint, and her condition improved. She then sued the company. A court dismissed some claims, including allegations Biomet had provided inadequate warnings and instructions, but allowed her claim for defective design to go before a jury.

When the case finally went to trial, the jury found the M2a Magnum's design had caused Nicholson's injuries, and awarded $1.05 million in compensatory damages. It added $2.5 million in punitive damages, finding Biomet's actions constituted "willful and wanton reckless disregard" for the safety and rights of patients.

Nearly 3,000 lawsuits nationwide

Nicholson isn't the only M2a Magnum recipient to report problems with the device. Since 2012, a federal judge in Indiana, where Zimmer Biomet is headquartered, has been overseeing a docket of nearly 3,000 filed around the country bringing product liability claims related to the replacement hips.

More than 90% of those plaintiffs accepted a settlement offer Biomet made in 2014. Consumer advocacy group Drugwatch said those settlements amounted to about $200,000 per case, subject to some reductions. The several hundred cases that didn't settle, including Nicholson's, were remanded to federal courts in their home states for trial. According to Drugwatch, at least 190 cases remained pending as of July 2019.

Among those plaintiffs were at least three Iowans, including Nicholson. Court records show the other two Iowa cases were settled separately in 2020 and 2021.

In another case that did go to trial, a Missouri jury in November 2020 awarded $21 million to a woman who'd had both hips replaced with M2a Magnum implants .

For subscribers: Family of Iowa boy is awarded $97 million in medical malpractice lawsuit — a likely record

The M2a is classified as a total hip replacement implant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that no metal-on-metal total hip replacement systems are approved for marketing in the U.S., although some patients received such implants prior to 2016. The agency has approved two metal-on-metal hip resurfacing implants, which replace a smaller portion of the patient's natural hip joint. Neither is made by Zimmer Biomet.

The FDA warns that metal-on-metal implants can cause a variety of symptoms , including joint pain, swelling and numbness, as well as symptoms affecting the skin, kidneys, heart and thyroid and nervous systems.

Emails: company feared more testing would harm sales

After the 2020 trial, Biomet asked the court to order a new trial or grant it judgment notwithstanding the verdict. The trial judge denied both motions, and the company appealed.

Much of the most recent opinion concerns different evidentiary rulings made by the trial judge, with the appellate court finding in each case that the judge had been correct, or that any error would not likely have swayed the outcome of the case.

But Biomet also argued that the evidence at trial should not have supported punitive damages, because the company provided legal warnings and disclaimers with the Magnum devices. The court found that argument meritless, and described in detail evidence from trial showing that Biomet ignored warnings the metal-on-metal hip joints might not be safe.

The jury heard that an earlier generation of metal-on-metal devices was considered a "failed system," and that several experts urged the company to conduct testing on the second generation of implants to see if they were safer before releasing them commercially.

November 2021: New trial ordered for West Des Moines clinic ordered to pay $1.4M to man who mistakenly received a vasectomy

Also introduced at trial were internal Biomet emails, including one from an administrator telling employees to "not accept delays" on projects critical to the company's bottom line, and another email responding to a doctor suggesting further testing, in which a Biomet official said the resulting data "could be (sic) sales to a halt."

"It is reasonable to conclude that, despite known dangers of past metal-on-metal designs and advisement to conduct testing before releasing the M2a Magnum device, Biomet willfully and wantonly disregarded other peoples’ safety" by releasing the device without long-term clinical trials, the appellate court found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycGVS_0hWwfuPX00

Devin Kelly, one of Nicholson's attorneys, said after the recent ruling that the multiple surgeries and side effects related to the failed implant had a "significant impact" on his client's daily life.

"We were elated the jury ruled in her favor and recognized that pain and impact and held the defendants accountable for their product that should never have been put inside Ms. Nicholson in the first place," he said in an email. "And now we’re very grateful the Eighth Circuit respected the hard work that the district court and the jury did in this case and affirmed the jury’s decision."

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com , 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: After lengthy legal battle, Iowa woman gets to keep $3.5 million jury awarded for defective hip implant

Comments / 3

Marie Warmth
5d ago

I'm glad she got the money. It' sounds like she went through hell because of negligence.

Reply
5
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Fort Dodge, IA
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Fort Dodge, IA
State
Missouri State
City
Des Moines, IA
Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

3M Cannot Use Bankruptcy to Halt 230,000 Suits, Judge Says (2)

3M Ruling Disrupts Company Strategy for Ending Soldiers Suits. lost its fight to block jury trials in more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of harming US soldiers. The company’s shares fell the most in more than three years after the ruling. US Bankruptcy Judge. Jeffrey J. Graham. refused to...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Hip Resurfacing#Appellate Court#Biomet Inc#Reuters
Law & Crime

Federal Court Refuses to Dismiss Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Coaches for Making Football Player Eat Pepperoni Pizza

A federal court ruled Thursday that a Hebrew-Israelite then-high school football player’s civil rights lawsuit against his coaches for forcing the player to eat pepperoni pizza can move forward. The plaintiff, an African-American high school senior at the time of filing, is identified in court documents only as “K.W.”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders

KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County, the administrator of the Cooper County Public […] The post Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

11th state settles with Medicaid contractor over conduct first uncovered in Ohio

Centene, the largest Medicaid contractor in the United States, has settled with an 11th state over conduct that was initially detected in Ohio. On Aug. 24, a deal was announced between Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and St. Louis-based Centene to settle claims that Centene’s pharmacy benefit manager had overbilled the state’s Medicaid system, Reuters reported. Under the terms of the deal, the state will get $19 million, while another $13.3 million will go to the federal government, which funds the bulk of Medicaid, the health program for the poor.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy