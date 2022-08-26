Jeopardy! star Mayim Bialik reveals ‘awkward’ encounter with game show fan who ‘didn’t know’ she hosts with Ken Jennings

JEOPARDY! star Mayim Bialik has revealed an "awkward" encounter with a viewer who was not aware she is hosting the game show with Ken Jennings.

The actress shared the unexpectedly rough run-in on her Instagram.

Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and is now airing reruns until Season 39 begin airing on September 12th.

When the beloved brainy quiz show returns, alum Ken, 48, will be splitting his hosting duties permanently with Mayim, 46.

The major decision that both would replace Alex Trebek was announced on the game show's website last month.

But apparently, all of this was news to one viewer - Mayim explained.

She shared an Instagram video facing the camera- glasses-free with her brunette hair pulled back, a splash of set makeup, and a nervous smile.

Her boyfriend Jonathan Cohen stood behind her as Mayim said what happened.

She began: “I went to the lobby of where I was filming this Jeopardy! shoot today and [a] man was wearing a mask and I was with [my assistant].

“[My assistant] said to the man, 'We’re here for a Jeopardy! shoot.'"

'ARE YOU A JEOPARDY! GUEST?'

She recalled: "The guy says ‘Oh, are you going to be on the show?’ and it was kind of awkward."

Mayim's boyfriend joked: "Like, you're a guest."

Mayim continued: “I was really tired. I was like ‘I’m the host.’ And he was like ‘What about Ken Jennings?’

"And I said ‘Well, we actually share duties.’

"And he [the fan] was like ‘Oh.’”

Boyfriend Jonathan then implied what that person was thinking: "'I don't watch when that other woman is on!'"

Mayim then seemingly tried to bury the hatchet, she recalled, as the fan asked if she knew that late host Alex was Canadian.

"Yes, I did know that," Mayim recalled telling him, as the fan was also Canadian.

"Montreal is a city, right?" Mayim then asked her partner in the video, who is from Montreal - trying to laugh the whole thing away.

She concluded: "It's a city."

HOST IMPROVED

Mayim has gotten some light notes since she began hosting the beloved brainy show, it's been revealed.

Executive producers have asked her to not turn and thank an "imaginary" announcer Johnny Gilbert in her intro as the now-94-year-old records them from home.

When she walked out onto the stage she was saying "thank you Johnny" to an empty space off stage whereas Ken knew to just thank the camera.

Mayim also told the Daily Beast she was asked to "tone down how excited I am when people get them [clues] right, which I think is a great note to get."

In February, fans also went into a frenzy after Mayim referred to the opening round as "Single Jeopardy," going so far as demanding she be fired for trying to change the show.

The TV star responded to the backlash by apologizing in an interview with Yahoo, promising to never utter the words again.

"If it wasn’t right, they would’ve had me redo it. I barely act alone … there are so many things that we re-tape," she insisted.

"If it was literally not kosher, there are a million producers, writers, and researchers and they’re all listening to me."

She continued: "I say things all the time where they’ll be like, 'What? Do it again.' So it’s not like, 'Mayim’s going rogue!' Everything is very carefully monitored. There’s a thing in my ear, I promise."

TWO IS BETTER THAN NONE

Ken and Mayim began filling in for the legendary Alex after his tragic 2020 passing and a fleet of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

The lead-up to the final decision announced last month had feverish fans picking sides - largely viewers have preferred alum Ken in online polls - in a heated 2-year category of pop culture discussion.

Before them, however, earlier guest hosts included former executive producer Mike Richards who even scored the host gig from the inside before it was "reversed."

When Season 39 begins, Ken will host from episodes airing September 12th to January.

Mayim will then take over the reins of episodes airing in January until the end of the season- as much as she is available while continuing with her Fox comedy Call Me Kat.

Mayim will also host the spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! while Ken will host the Second Chance Tournament - the cast of which was announced this month.

He is also hosting the weightier expanded Tournament of Champions announced last week.

