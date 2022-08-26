ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Live scores: Week 1 Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns high school football updates

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago
It's officially Week 1 for high school football across Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties!

Stay tuned with The Daytona Beach News-Journal and the St. Augustine Record for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs as they start the fall regular season!

Both outlets have several on-site reporters around the area for Friday night's season openers.

HAWKS HANG ON:3 key takeaways in Spruce Creek's 21-14 win over Seabreeze

DELTONA DESTROYS WINTER SPRINGS:3 key takeaways as Wolves score 69 points in opener

PIRATES PULL AWAY:3 key takeaways in Matanzas' 42-0 victory against Pine Ridge

