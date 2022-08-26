ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendrick moves COVID-19 safety dial back to Level 3: Moderate

By Karley Cross
 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Hendrick Health moved its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial back a little, to Level 3: Moderate. It had been at Level 4: Severe for about a month.

Hendrick moves COVID-19 Safety Dial to Level 4, restricting visitations

At Level three, visitation and masking requirements are more relaxed at Hendrick facilities.

As detailed in a press release from Hendrick Health:

  • Visitors are no longer required to check-in at screening stations
  • By entering a Hendrick facility, visitors attest that they have not been exposed to, or tested positive for, COVID-19
  • Visitors 16 and younger are allowed in, with an adult
  • Two visitors per patients, unlimited amount of visitors in a day
  • COVID patients are allowed one visitor at a time, with required masks
  • Coffee and gift shops, and waiting rooms are open to visitors and public

The dial back will allow in-person support groups to reconvene at Hendrick Health facilities.

