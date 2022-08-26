Read full article on original website
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
Movie fans name the worst performances by great actors
It should be common knowledge by now that not a single person’s track record includes perfection; a masterful chef may still produce something a bit too salty, the world’s greatest mathematician may still make an elementary error, and some of Hollywood’s most elite stars can still turn in an unwatchable performance.
Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood
Chevy Chase's reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why he's among the most disliked actors in Hollywood.
Ellen Burstyn Reveals She’s Starring In Blumhouse’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot To Help Fund An Acting Scholarship
We are just a little more than a month away from the release of Blumhouse’s upcoming trilogy-ending horror film, “Halloween Ends.” This is the third film in the studio’s attempt to revitalize a horror franchise that was fairly dormant for years. And Blumhouse has made a lot of money off of this gamble. Now, the studio is hoping to strike gold again with a new series of films based on “The Exorcist.” The studio has even gone so far as to get Ellen Burstyn to return to the franchise, which begs the question— why now?
Tom Cruise And Elisabeth Moss Dragged Into Scientology’s Battle With Leah Remini’s Assistant
Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss — two of the Church of Scientology’s most famous followers — are being dragged into a nasty dispute with the assistant of Leah Remini who claimed she was held against her will during her time at the church, Radar has learned. Valerie Haney filed a lawsuit against The Church of Scientology in 2019. In court documents, Haney explained she was born into the religion in 1979. Both of her parents were members. As a child, Haney said she lived in Clearwater, Florida where Scientology has its headquarters. At age 15, Haney said she signed Scientology’s...
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique
It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
5 Things You May Have Missed in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: The Anogrion, Dreamfyre, and Laena’s Love of Flying
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” deals with the grim aftermath of any queen’s death…the need for the king to take a new wife. While most of the court wants Viserys (Paddy Considine) to marry the extremely underaged Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) — She’s a Targaryen! Her family is powerful! It would heal tensions with the Sea Snake! — the king is smitten with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Sure, she’s his teen daughter’s best friend, but she likes the same nerdy history books he does and is happy to help out with his miniature model...
See ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm in New Trailer for Reboot of Chevy Chase Classic
Paramount has released a new trailer for Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm as the titular (former) investigative reporter. It’s been nearly 50 years since writer Gregory Mcdonald introduced the world to Irwin M. Fletcher in the novel Fletch. Fletch is a journalist and Marine veteran with a sarcastic streak. The book was adapted into a film starring Chevy Chase in 1985.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know
Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
The Cast of 'Fantastic Four' 2024 Is Rumored to Have Several Hollywood Icons
The highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot from Marvel is already generating excitement on social media. The film just announced its new director after Jon Watts left the position, but the biggest question on the minds of fans remains: Who will be in the Fantastic Four 2024 cast?!. Here's everything you need...
What's the difference between Marvel and DC?
Everything you need to know about Marvel and DC, the two biggest American publishers of superhero comics
Rickon Stark: 'House of the Dragon' Character's Connection to 'Game of Thrones,' Explained
House of the Dragon clearly has fans hooked already, but some Game of Thrones viewers might be itching to see more direwolf banners. So far, fans have seen just one character from House Stark – Lord Rickon, played by David Hounslow. House Stark's participation in this story has already been described at length in George R.R. Martin's latest book, Fire & Blood.
Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre
Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
Women urged to watch new Netflix film Look Both Ways immediately
Women are being urged to watch the new Netflix film Look Both Ways by viewers and we can totally understand why. "Girls if you haven’t watched Look Both Ways on netflix… immediately 20/10," one woman posted after watching the film. Another viewer shared their final take on the...
‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Historian on How the Tudor Nobles ‘Got the Last Laugh’
You know the story of their legendary rise and fall, but you’ve never seen it unfold like this. The three-part docuseries The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family tells the tale of the cunning 16th century clan — whose beautiful, ambitious daughter Anne famously became King Henry VIII’s second wife and was beheaded for treason — via in-depth interviews with historians (40 hours were shot, then edited) and lush dramatizations, many filmed at the Boleyns’ ancestral home, Hever Castle.
The queer horror of "Dracula"
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's horror classic, "Dracula." Today the story, and more specifically the character, has conjured up hundreds of interpretations; Dracula himself is the second most popular character put to film, second only to Sherlock Holmes. There are the (relatively) faithful adaptations, the stage plays, the parodies, the barely recognizable CGI-action spectacles (I'm looking at you "Dracula Untold"), and the cameos. But few have embraced the queer side of the character, with its LGBTQ+ origins being traced back to the author himself.
House of the Dragon, episode 2 recap: The wheels of plot begin turning as King Viserys picks his new bride
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a kingdom, must be in want of a wife. It proves true, once again, in this second episode of House of the Dragon. After the thorny question of the King’s succession was resolved – for now – attention must turn to which inappropriately aged heiress he will invite into his bed chamber.Shell shockedIf you were afraid that House of the Dragon might be a watered-down version of its predecessor, the sight of scuttling little crabs eating men alive ought to allay that concern. Jane Austen, this...
