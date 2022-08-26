Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
utdailybeacon.com
Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester
Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
wvlt.tv
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
WATE
‘Drugs don’t love you at all’: People on the road to recovery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drug overdoses continue to be a big concern for many in Knoxville. In just this month alone, District Attorney Charme Allen suspects 32 people have died from drug overdoses. So far, it’s estimated that 300 people have died this year from overdosing. First responders say...
Search for Knoxville man last seen in March ongoing
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.
South Doyle alumnus, Shinedown lead singer gets key to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lead singer of the rock band Shinedown received a key to Knox County during a recent show in Knoxville. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs presented Brent Smith with the key during their show at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was a bit of a homecoming for the class of ’96 South Doyle […]
tripsavvy.com
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
Where to park for UT football at Neyland Stadium
Parking for sports game is a hassle, especially for a university as big as UT. Here is a list of where you can park, as well as how far you'll be from Neyland Stadium.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/28 – 9/6/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
How orange became the University of Tennessee’s official color
UT fans frequently sport a bright color of orange, whether it be to a game or the grocery store, but why did the university choose that shade?
Wilderness of the Smokies to add new water coaster, rooftop pool in $40-million expansion
Tennessee's largest indoor waterpark has announced plans for a $40-million expansion, the largest in the 15-year history of the Wilderness of the Smokies.
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
WATE
Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population
For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
WATE
Pilot remembered for his love of flying
Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat …. UT Cheer Team on GMT ahead of Vols season opener …. Community unites to fight drug abuse. Brent Smith says getting key to...
Neyland Stadium enters new era after first phase of renovations
As fans are gearing up for the Vols' first football game of the season, those with the University of Tennessee are getting the stadium ready.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg
One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
Bus riders left uncertain as KAT looks to fill open driver positions
Knoxville Area Transit is making some big reductions to its bus service as it struggles to fill 150 open bus operator positions.
WATE
Money Talks: State of the East TN housing market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Home sales are slowing just a bit in the East Tennessee area, according to certified housing and economics expert Hancen Sale, but the occupancy rate of rental housing remains high. In this week’s Money Talks, Sale discussed the current state of the East Tennessee housing...
