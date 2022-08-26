ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester

Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New business moves into historic Gay Street building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

South Doyle alumnus, Shinedown lead singer gets key to Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lead singer of the rock band Shinedown received a key to Knox County during a recent show in Knoxville. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs presented Brent Smith with the key during their show at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was a bit of a homecoming for the class of ’96 South Doyle […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
tripsavvy.com

The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Kooky#Horror Convention#Kreature Korner
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/28 – 9/6/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
WATE

Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population

For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pilot remembered for his love of flying

Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat …. UT Cheer Team on GMT ahead of Vols season opener …. Community unites to fight drug abuse. Brent Smith says getting key to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
travelnowsmart.com

Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg

One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Money Talks: State of the East TN housing market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Home sales are slowing just a bit in the East Tennessee area, according to certified housing and economics expert Hancen Sale, but the occupancy rate of rental housing remains high. In this week’s Money Talks, Sale discussed the current state of the East Tennessee housing...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy