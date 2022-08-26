Read full article on original website
Brenda Hapner
3d ago
I watched it and that officer needs to be reprimanded! It’s ridiculous that he harassed this couple, ridiculed, and stopped them from getting to the ER and under obstetrician care.
Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman
Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.
Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot
A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough
A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
Cop Fired for Punching Pregnant Woman in Head Is Back on the Job
A San Antonio cop fired in 2019 after dashcam footage showed her punch a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head at least seven times, reportedly has her job back. Officer Elizabeth Montoya returned to the force on Wednesday, according to KSAT, which reported that Montoya, an eight-year veteran at the time of her dismissal, was reinstated by a third-party arbitrator. At a hearing in March, Montoya testified the blows were “compliance strikes” to get Kimberly Esparza, who was then six months pregnant, “to stop kicking me and to follow my instructions.” Montoya had stopped Esparza to search her for drugs, according to KSAT. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement that local officials were “disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision,” and that the city “clearly established” that Montoya’s “conduct was not in keeping with the standards established by SAPD.”Read it at KSAT
Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail
The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
A Florida doctor put Xanax and Ambien in a woman’s drink. She didn’t know what he did
Pouring powder analyzed as alprazolam (brand name: Xanax) and zolpidem (brand name: Ambien) in a woman’s drink at a Boca Raton restaurant’s bar cost a Palm Beach County neurologist his medical license this week.
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says
A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
Internet Slams Boss Who Called Police on Employee After She Left Work Early
In her post, the worker said she was sent home by the assistant manager because she had a "high fever." Her general manager, however, wasn't happy about this.
Female teacher arrested for 'hiding' a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she 'lied' to police about the boy's whereabouts
A female Florida high school teacher hid a 15-year-old student with a crush on her inside her home after she knew that his parents and authorities were looking for him, authorities say. Kelly Simpson, 31, who teaches English at Charlotte High School where the teen attends, was arrested on Tuesday...
Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears
A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver
A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
Pictured: Dog which 'viciously attacked a four-year-old boy and left him with significant injuries to his head and face'
The first picture of the dog that is believed to have viciously attacked a four-year-old boy in Liverpool at the weekend has emerged. Officers were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green at around 7pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of a dog attack, according to Merseyside police. The...
Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol
The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
