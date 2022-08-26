Read full article on original website
People
Iman Reacts to Lil Nas X's VMAs Look Which Is Nearly Identical to Her 2021 Met Gala Moment
Some say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Top model Iman seems to agree with that statement, considering that was her reaction to Lil Nas X wearing a nearly identical outfit to the 2022 VMAs that she wore to last year's Met Gala. The Harris Reed design — which...
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
People
Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie in New Instagram Post: 'Balenci Barbie'
Kim Kardashian is a Barbie girl in her own Balenciaga world!. The 41-year-old posted an image of her wearing a pink and purple camouflage one-shoulder mini Monday, alongside the caption "Balenci Barbie 💕" in reference to the fashion house Balenciaga, whose designs she often wears. Kardashian accessorized her look...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
People
Dolly Parton Debuts Doggy Parton, a New Line of Canine Apparel, Accessories and Toys
Dolly Parton has always loved dogs. More than 60 years after the release of her first record "Puppy Love," the music icon and pet-lover, 76, is debuting Doggy Parton, a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more. "My love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a...
PETS
Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.
Will Dean Unglert Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Soon? She Dropped a Big Hint...
A Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert proposal may be on the horizon. On Monday, the former Bachelor contestant, 27, teased a potential engagement on her Instagram Story, according to a report by US Weekly. Over an image of a steering wheel, she wrote, "I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean."
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
Hillary Clinton Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — in Flats! — at Venice Film Festival
Hillary Clinton is living la dolce vita in style. The former secretary of state, 74, dressed for success while attending the world premiere of White Noise Wednesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The politician chose an outfit that fit the late-summer vibes of the event, in an airy...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Ashlee Simpson Ross has a first grader on her hands!. On Tuesday, the "I Do" singer, 37, shared a photo from daughter Jagger's first day of school. "First grade here she comes!" the proud mom captioned the cute photo on her Instagram Story. The sassy 7-year-old posed with both hands...
People
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
Jennifer Lawrence Assumed Friend Amy Schumer's Liposuction 'Would Be a Secret ... and Then It Wasn't!'
When Amy Schumer publicly revealed that she had gotten liposuction, the announcement came as a bit of a shock to Jennifer Lawrence. The Hunger Games star, 32, told The New Yorker that she assumed her friend's procedure was going to be kept private. "When she got liposuction, I just assumed...
Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors
Tom Schwartz had to have a sit-down with Vanderpump Rules cast mate James Kennedy after rumors bubbled up that Schwartz crossed a line with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. Schwartz, 39, addresses the rumors he and Leviss, 27, hooked up at Coachella in April. Though Schwartz said that he "wasn't...
People
Tabitha Brown Says She's 'Not Going To Change' After Food Network Bumps Her Show from Primetime Lineup
Tabitha Brown is speaking her mind. The vegan food star — who is known for her uplifting videos on TikTok — shared a candid message on Instagram after her cooking series It's CompliPlated was moved from a primetime slot on the Food Network to Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Kate Moss Recalls Johnny Depp Presenting Her a Diamond Necklace from the 'Crack of His Ass'
Kate Moss has fond memories of the first diamonds she ever owned. Their origin, however, comes with an interesting backstory. Or more like, backside. When Moss, 48, showed up for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, she did so in a John Galliano dress and Manolo Blahnik heels, pairing the look with a diamond necklace given to her by then-boyfriend Johnny Depp.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday. On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.
