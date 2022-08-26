ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

2022 Husker Breakdown: Special teams primed for 180-degree turn

By Jonathan Michel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcy3k_0hWwf42M00

Our final position group preview before the 2022 Nebraska football season kick off against Northwestern, the Huskers’ specialists were the epitome of brutality. To address the poor play, defensive analyst Bill Busch was brought into a new role as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator, a position that has not been its own separate entity for the Cornhuskers since 2016.

Anything better than mediocre would be a big improvement from the last few years and with Busch’s hiring to go with the services of a few proven transfers, Nebraska special teams could get themselves out from under the magnifying glass.

Timmy Bleekrode

https://twitter.com/PaladinFootball/status/1436796977044406272?s=20&t=LNeCbNeWG56yj51Kwi4m4A The sophomore has a great chance to take over the main placekicking duties for the Huskers after performing the kicking and punting duties for the Furman Paladins in the FCS. Bleekrode connected on 15 of his 18 field goals last year with a long of 51 yards. He averaged 42.2 yards per punt with a long of 60 and earned second team all-SOCON honors for the second straight season in 2021. After Connor Culp and Chase Contreraz combined to make just 50% of their field goals last year, Bleekrode’s accuracy is a sizable improvement. He’ll be important this year if the Huskers find themselves in as many one-score games as they did last season. One can only imagine what Nebraska’s record could have been if they had had Bleekrode last year…

Chase Contereaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARYbc_0hWwf42M00 Place kicker Chase Contreraz (36) Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The junior starter four games at placekicker last year after Culp struggled. The result was not much better, although Contreraz was a perfect 11-11 on PAT’s. He missed two of his four field goal attempts last year. Unless you’re Adam Vinatieri, kickers aren’t allowed to miss too often if they want to keep their starting duties. While his sample size in 2021 was small, the Iowa Western Community College product is on shaky ground.

Brendan Franke

https://twitter.com/Saturdayscount/status/1515378421194379266?s=20&t=LNeCbNeWG56yj51Kwi4m4A The sophomore from Gretna, Nebraska fared well in his first college season last year as Nebraska’s kickoff specialist. 38 of his 62 kickoffs went for touchbacks and his job will be secure this year as long as he doesn’t take a step backwards.

Brian Buschini

https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1512856291831545858?s=20&t=LNeCbNeWG56yj51Kwi4m4A Punting was an issue for Nebraska last year, to say the least. Daniel Cerni couldn’t stay on the field after suffering an injury that has since caused him to be placed on medical hardship and William Przystup transferred away. Buschini could turn out to be one of the bigger additions from the transfer portal after winning the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year with Montana. The sophomore averaged 46 yards per punt and over 40% of his boots traveled over 50 yards. 35 of his 75 career punts with Montana landed inside the 20 yard line. A punter that can flip field position is an underrated commodity and Buschini will aid the Nebraska defense by forcing opposing offenses to go on longer drives.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Montana State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Gretna, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Northwestern#Cornhuskers#The Furman Paladins#Fcs#Chase Contereaz Place
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy