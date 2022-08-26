ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.

Elena Del Villar, 39, faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, police said.

On Wednesday night, video surveillance captured Del Villar driving in a parking lot near Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road in the south valley, police said.

A witness at a business in the area called 911, saying he was working when “he heard a loud scream coming from the parking lot.” The man said he saw a green car making a U-Turn in the parking lot and drive away, while a person was being dragged underneath the car, police said.

The victim first refused to identify the driver, but later said it was Del Villar, police said.

Video evidence showed the victim in the car with Del Villar. The victim then got out of the car and walked toward the front of the car. At that time, the vehicle pulled forward, hitting the victim.

The victim was then pulled under a front wheel and dragged about 100 feet, police said.

“The entire time [the victim] was run over and being [dragged] by the vehicle, there was no indication that brakes were applied to the vehicle, which would have been indicated by the rear-brake lights illuminating,” police wrote in a report.

Police interviewed Del Villar several hours after the incident. She initially told police “she did not know she hit [the victim], but later said if she had hit him, she was “sorry for it,” police said.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and was expected to survive, police said.

Del Villar remained in custody Friday on $20,000 bail.

Comments / 42

Lasvegasmeemaw
5d ago

I wonder what he did to make her so mad. Y’all are talking about it like you know her story. She could have been abused by him for years for all we know!

Reply(2)
5
B B
5d ago

this title is misleading. she is being charged with attempted murder, but hasn't been convicted yet. although it sounds like she may have attempted to kill him, you can't legally say that until there's a conviction. innocent until proven guilty, or have we forgotten that in this country?

Reply(5)
4
 

