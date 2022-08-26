Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Chris Rock has already turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars following Will Smith slap
Chris Rock will not be returning to the Oscars stage in 2023. While performing in Phoenix on his sold-out stand-up tour, Rock told the audience that the Academy had asked him to sign on as a host for the 2023 ceremony, which he declined, according to the Arizona Republic. The...
EW.com
Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm
Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
EW.com
Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial writer already wrote a sequel with a 'different approach'
Are you ready for more dazzling images on a huge silver screen? Sound that you can feel? Heartbreak (somehow) feeling good in a place like this? Well, you're in luck: The screenwriter behind Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres commercial has penned a sequel. After EW confirmed in August that the...
EW.com
Lindsay Lohan conjures the luck of Irish Wish in Netflix's new Ireland-set rom-com
Linday Lohan has more cinematic struck gold at Netflix as the Lohanaissance continues at the streaming giant. The 36-year-old will re-team with her upcoming Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian on Netflix's Irish Wish, a new romantic comedy set to take place in — you guessed it — Ireland.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Regina Hall says Girls Trip 2 is 'not ready' to film yet: 'I just can't wait to see the script'
Girls Trip 2 has hit a travel delay, according to star Regina Hall. "I hate disappointing. We're not in production. We're not ready yet," the actress said Tuesday on Good Morning America, five months after she previously revealed that the film was moving forward during a March appearance on The View.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser says he might not take another role as deep as The Whale: 'I gave it everything'
Brendan Fraser pushed himself to a new emotional headspace while immersed in his transformative role at the center of director Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-buzzed drama The Whale. The Mummy actor leads the upcoming film as Charlie, a man affected by severe obesity who is grappling with the loss of a lover as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink.
EW.com
The Goldbergs season 10 picks up months after Murray's death, 'feels like a huge reboot'
If you thought Beverly Goldberg was the smother of all smothers, just wait until she's a grandsmother. The ABC comedy The Goldbergs — which kicks off its 10th season on Sept. 21 — is welcoming a new member this season, when newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) have their first child. But the happy event comes with mixed emotions, as the Goldbergs are also getting used to a world without patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), who will have already died when the season begins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'
Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
EW.com
Stacey Dash breaks down in emotional video about sobriety after learning DMX died 1 year ago
Stacey Dash has opened up about her own sobriety journey in a new video in which she breaks down after finding out that rap legend DMX suffered a cocaine-induced heart attack in April 2021. In an emotional clip she shared Wednesday on TikTok, the the 55-year-old Clueless and Renaissance Man...
EW.com
Lea Michele admits to 'blind spots' when addressing toxic work allegations ahead of Funny Girl
Former Glee star Lea Michele again addressed allegations that she has created toxic work environments in the past as she prepares to star in Broadway's Funny Girl. While she wouldn't get into the specifics of the allegations made against her, she told The New York Times in a new in-depth profile that her work ethic has posed some problems.
This Groom Is Going Viral For His Iconic Wedding Suit, And It's Proof That A Plain Old Tux Simply Won't Do Anymore
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to his comments about Aquaman being 'clown work' with more clownery
Allow Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to clarify his remarks about Aquaman being the work of clowns with… some clownery. The Emmy-winning actor — known for his roles in film (The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of Chicago 7) and TV (Watchmen, The Get Down) — recently discussed his preparation process for blockbuster films versus more dramatic fare, comparing his role as David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman to "clown work."
EW.com
Meghan Markle doth protest too much when Mariah Carey tells her she 'gives us diva moments'
If anyone knows who or what a diva is, it would be Mariah Carey, the record-breaking singer-songwriter who once famously entered a bathtub in 6-inch stilettos during a televised house tour. While Carey has fully embraced the term "diva" — very much on her own terms — Meghan, the Duchess...
EW.com
Megan Thee Stallion to appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show about powerful women, so it makes sense that the architect of "Hot Girl Summer" would be involved. The Cut's new cover story about Megan Thee Stallion reports that the rapper has been cast in the ongoing Disney+ superhero series. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of the original Hulk who carries forward with her career as a lawyer even after gaining the ability to transform into a raging green monster.
EW.com
The Sandman breakout star Vivienne Acheampong on the fan-favorite Lucienne and her magical library
Even before its pages made their way to the screen, The Sandman was well-known for its vibrant supporting cast: From the spunky goth girl version of Death to the teeth-eyed serial killer known as the Corinthian, the morose Morpheus has always been surrounded by colorful characters. Now that The Sandman comic has been adapted for TV on Netflix, many of these characters have gotten new life thanks to talented actors. Weeks after release, Vivenne Acheampong's Lucienne stands as a strong breakout performance.
EW.com
Jordan Peele teases more from Nope universe: 'We're not over telling all of these stories'
In a new interview with The New York Times, the writer-director says, "We're not over telling all of these stories," referring to the world he created in his recent horror hit. Peele's words were prompted by a question about a character billed as "Nobody" on IMDB and is portrayed by...
EW.com
Emily Blunt faces violence of the American West in first teaser for The English
Emily Blunt might be sporting a distinctive Victorian hat, but she's a far cry from a practically perfect nanny in The English. EW has your exclusive first look at Blunt in the new Prime Video Western drama, debuting the teaser trailer and key art for the series. In this epic...
EW.com
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
What happens to old childhood toys? Sure, maybe they just sit, rotting away and covered in cobwebs, in the attic. Or maybe they exact revenge for being abandoned by using a sledgehammer to beat someone in a swimming pool. The latter theory is one brought to gory life in the just-released trailer for the upcoming horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.
EW.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige join Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop sequel
The long-awaited third Beverly Hills Cop sequel has recruited two more to the force. EW has confirmed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped, The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Taylour Paige (Zola, Sharp Stick) have joined Eddie Murphy for Netflix's upcoming movie, which will now be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley (named after Murphy's beloved protagonist). Details on who Gordon-Levitt and Paige will be playing are being kept under wraps for now, but we wouldn't be surprised if Gordon-Levitt's character's last name is Rosewood.
Comments / 0