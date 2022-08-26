ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm

Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
EW.com

Brendan Fraser says he might not take another role as deep as The Whale: 'I gave it everything'

Brendan Fraser pushed himself to a new emotional headspace while immersed in his transformative role at the center of director Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-buzzed drama The Whale. The Mummy actor leads the upcoming film as Charlie, a man affected by severe obesity who is grappling with the loss of a lover as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink.
EW.com

The Goldbergs season 10 picks up months after Murray's death, 'feels like a huge reboot'

If you thought Beverly Goldberg was the smother of all smothers, just wait until she's a grandsmother. The ABC comedy The Goldbergs — which kicks off its 10th season on Sept. 21 — is welcoming a new member this season, when newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) have their first child. But the happy event comes with mixed emotions, as the Goldbergs are also getting used to a world without patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), who will have already died when the season begins.
EW.com

Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'

Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
EW.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to his comments about Aquaman being 'clown work' with more clownery

Allow Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to clarify his remarks about Aquaman being the work of clowns with… some clownery. The Emmy-winning actor — known for his roles in film (The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of Chicago 7) and TV (Watchmen, The Get Down) — recently discussed his preparation process for blockbuster films versus more dramatic fare, comparing his role as David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman to "clown work."
EW.com

Megan Thee Stallion to appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show about powerful women, so it makes sense that the architect of "Hot Girl Summer" would be involved. The Cut's new cover story about Megan Thee Stallion reports that the rapper has been cast in the ongoing Disney+ superhero series. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of the original Hulk who carries forward with her career as a lawyer even after gaining the ability to transform into a raging green monster.
EW.com

The Sandman breakout star Vivienne Acheampong on the fan-favorite Lucienne and her magical library

Even before its pages made their way to the screen, The Sandman was well-known for its vibrant supporting cast: From the spunky goth girl version of Death to the teeth-eyed serial killer known as the Corinthian, the morose Morpheus has always been surrounded by colorful characters. Now that The Sandman comic has been adapted for TV on Netflix, many of these characters have gotten new life thanks to talented actors. Weeks after release, Vivenne Acheampong's Lucienne stands as a strong breakout performance.
EW.com

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

What happens to old childhood toys? Sure, maybe they just sit, rotting away and covered in cobwebs, in the attic. Or maybe they exact revenge for being abandoned by using a sledgehammer to beat someone in a swimming pool. The latter theory is one brought to gory life in the just-released trailer for the upcoming horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.
EW.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige join Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop sequel

The long-awaited third Beverly Hills Cop sequel has recruited two more to the force. EW has confirmed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped, The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Taylour Paige (Zola, Sharp Stick) have joined Eddie Murphy for Netflix's upcoming movie, which will now be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley (named after Murphy's beloved protagonist). Details on who Gordon-Levitt and Paige will be playing are being kept under wraps for now, but we wouldn't be surprised if Gordon-Levitt's character's last name is Rosewood.
